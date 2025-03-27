Greenslant Named Official Event Marketing Partner of DC Boat Show at National Harbor

Greenslant Event Marketing DC Boat Show at National Harbor

Greenslant strategic partnership aims to boost attendance, brand visibility, and regional impact as the DC Boat Show enters its third year at National Harbor.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, MD, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenslant , a fast-growing event marketing company known for driving high-impact results, has been announced as the official marketing partner of the DC Boat Show at National Harbor , one of the most anticipated boating events in the DC area.Now entering its third year, the DC Boat Show continues to grow as a regional and national draw, and this new partnership marks a strategic move to amplify the show’s visibility, enhance attendee experience, and break attendance records in 2025.“We’re thrilled to bring Greenslant on board to help take the DC Boat Show to the next level,” said Kelly Stewart, Co-Founder of the DC Boat Shows. “Their team brings a proven track record of sold-out events, creative digital strategy, and a true passion for live experiences.”Held annually at the scenic National Harbor, Maryland, just minutes from downtown Washington, D.C., the DC Boat Show features hundreds of boats on display, top marine brands, live music, food and drinks, on-water experiences, and a weekend-long celebration of boating culture.Greenslant will lead full-scale marketing efforts including digital advertising, ticket sales optimization, influencer partnerships, social media campaigns, lead capture, and conversion strategy.“This is more than a partnership, it’s an opportunity to create a landmark experience that brings the boating community together in a big way,” said Matthew Howe, Partner at Greenslant. “We’re here to help events like the DC Boat Show get the exposure, excitement, and attendance they deserve.”With past experience supporting high-profile events such as Life Surge, 10X Growth Conference, Thrive, 8% Nation Conference, Miami NFT Week and more, Greenslant brings a performance-first approach that fuses data-driven tactics with fast, flexible execution.About DC Boat Show at National HarborThe DC Boat Show is the premier boating lifestyle event in the D.C. area, held at the world-class waterfront destination of National Harbor, MD. Featuring boats, gear, food, music, entertainment and on-the-water excitement, it’s a can’t-miss weekend for boating enthusiasts of all ages.About GreenslantGreenslant is a boutique event marketing company that helps events grow their audience, boost ticket sales, and generate results through proven digital strategies. Known for speed, dependability, adaptability, and results, Greenslant is the go-to partner for event producers who want more but don’t want the bloat of a big agency.

