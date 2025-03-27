2025 Entrepreneur Summit Offers Entrepreneurs Opportunity for Growth at University of Maryland on April 11th

2024 NEA Entrepreneur Conference

Hosted by the National Entrepreneurs Association and AYURS

The Entrepreneur Summit will ultimately help to equip attendees with the tools, knowledge, and connections necessary to scale their businesses more effectively and achieve long-term success.” — Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President/CEO of National Entrepreneurs Association

COLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Entrepreneurs Association (NEA) and AYURS are proud to present the 2025 NEA Entrepreneur Summit : Scalability on Tuesday, April 11, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the University of Maryland Alumni Center, located at 7801 Alumni Dr, College Park, MD 20742. This exclusive event is designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to accelerate their growth and unlock new opportunities for success.This highly anticipated event will feature a dynamic lineup of influential speakers beginning with Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President of the National Entrepreneurs Association and a Business Psychologist. In her presentation titled “Think Like an Entrepreneur: Overcoming Mental Barriers to Success,” Dr. Allen will delve into the mindset shifts that entrepreneurs need to make to overcome self-doubt, poor habits and other mental barriers that often hinder growth, leaving attendees feeling more confident than ever.The summit will also feature an engaging training session led by Christine Nabria Brogdon, a Business Growth Expert, AI Consultant, and Mrs. Baltimore 2024. In her presentation titled “The AI Blueprint: How to Scale & Dominate Without Limits,” Brogdon will teach entrepreneurs how to leverage AI to grow their businesses more effectively. From content creation and automation to advanced data analysis, Brogdon will provide actionable insights into using artificial intelligence to increase business efficiency and accelerate growth.The event’s keynote speaker, Rodney C. Burris, is a Corporate Trainer, Emotional Intelligence Expert, and a former White House Correspondent. In his keynote, “Scaling for the Future: Recognizing Your Window of Opportunity,” Burris will explore the crucial moments when entrepreneurs need to act decisively to scale their businesses. He will discuss recognizing opportunities, making bold moves, and how to align emotional intelligence with business strategy for long-term success.In addition, a panel discussion titled "Entrepreneur & Small Business Resources to Scale" will explore the tools available to simplify the process of achieving business goals in funding, marketing and technology. Additionally, there will be a panel titled, "Expert Insights on Scaling Your Business in 2025" consisting of seasoned business owners sharing their personal experiences in growing successful businesses. They will offer valuable insights to help entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls and shorten their learning curve.Other event highlights include:• Networking Opportunities with top entrepreneurs, innovators and professionals.• Vendors & Exhibitors providing resources and connections to accelerate growth.• Interactive Q&A Sessions where attendees can ask speakers directly about how they overcame business challenges."The Entrepreneur Summit will ultimately help to equip attendees with the tools, knowledge, and connections necessary to scale their businesses more effectively and achieve long-term success," said NEA President Dr. ZaLonya Allen. "This will be achieved by bringing together thought leaders from across industries to provide invaluable insights on how to obtain funding, gain more clients, leverage the latest technology and increase profitability."The event is open to the public. Registration is $97 and includes breakfast. To secure your spot, inquire about vendor opportunities or to view the full agenda visit the official website at www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/2025-entrepreneur-summit or call 248-416-7278. The National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501c3 non- profit created to empower entrepreneurs to grow and sustain successful businesses through quality networking events and training programs.

