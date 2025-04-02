Cinedapt’s 'Computer Silenced' Amplifies Autistic Voices in Tech

Cinedapt logo

Cinedapt Announces Casting for "Computer Silenced," Documentary Exposing Systemic Discrimination Against Autistic Software Engineers

By announcing Computer Silenced on Autism Awareness Day, my goal is not only to raise awareness of systemic discrimination but also to encourage change through the Americans with Neurodivergence Act.” — Michael Kureth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinedapt announces the production of " Computer Silenced ," a groundbreaking feature-length documentary aimed at amplifying the voices of autistic software engineers and exposing systemic discrimination within the technology industry. Coinciding with Autism Awareness Day, this project seeks to shed light on hiring practices that disproportionately exclude neurodivergent professionals and advocates for a meaningful change.The film explores the software engineering interview process, commonly referred to as a Whiteboard Challenge , LeetCode, HackerRank, or coding interview, which have been described by seasoned discrimination attorneys as forms of non-job-related hazing. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have also recognized these practices as discriminatory due to their systemic exclusion of qualified autistic candidates.Recognizing the discomfort many autistic software engineers experience with on-camera appearances and personal disclosures, Cinedapt is actively casting and accepting anonymous statements. Both neurotypical and neurodivergent applicants can contribute their experiences through written testimonies or recorded video messages, ensuring their voices are heard without compromising their privacy. These stories, whether shared openly or anonymously, will serve as crucial advocacy for inclusive hiring practices and equitable treatment in the tech industry.The project has recently extended casting beyond engineers, actively seeking contributions from hiring managers, licensed psychiatrists, legal experts, and anyone who has witnessed or experienced discrimination against autistic professionals. These diverse perspectives are essential in driving meaningful change.Beyond a traditional documentary, "Computer Silenced" pioneers a new era of film, designed to foster empathy and emotional connection with the viewer. Cinedapt's patented Cinedaptivetechnology, recognized by The Webby Awards, W3 Awards, and Davey Awards, enables the creation of trillions of personalized versions, ensuring the film resonates uniquely with every audience member.By contributing to "Computer Silenced," participants will challenge harmful stereotypes about autistic professionals, inspire positive change in workplace practices, and bring attention to the experiences of neurodivergent talent.Cinedapt is also looking for anyone who may want to get involved with "Computer Silenced" or help in any way. If you are passionate about ending systemic discrimination against autism, reach out to us. This film supports the Americans with Neurodivergence Act of 2025 seeking to ensure equal rights for neurodivergent professionals.Your story matters. Join us in breaking the silence. Share your experiences by submitting your statement or video, and discover how to get involved at ComputerSilenced.com.---About Cinedapt, Inc. – https://cinedapt.com/ Cinedapt, founded by Michael Kureth, the visionary copyright holder behind the first video streaming service model for filmmakers, is setting new standards in the film industry. By integrating advanced machine learning and proprietary patented technologies, Cinedapt not only personalizes the viewing experience but also protects and respects the copyrights and careers of those within the industry. This approach is dedicated to enhancing the global film experience while creating new job opportunities and supporting existing careers in film technology. Cinedapt is a Verified Vendor with the United States Federal Government.

Computer Silenced - Promo Video

