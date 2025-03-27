Expanding Funding to Enhance Services for Veterans

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of capital grants to expand services for organizations that serve veterans, service members and military families. At least $1.35 million is available through the third round of the Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Program distributed by the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York to support efforts to expand and enhance quality services available to the state’s veterans, service members and military families. $3.65 million in grants to 57 qualifying veterans’ organizations statewide was previously provided through the first two rounds of this program. These investments build on the Governor’s support for veterans, service members and their families, and her FY26 Executive Budget includes proposals to enhance veteran suicide prevention programs and expand support for gold star families.

“I am deeply grateful to New York’s courageous servicemen and women whose selfless sacrifice protects our country and all that we cherish,” Governor Hochul said. “We owe them the same measure of devotion as they have shown to us and this funding will help them access quality services for them and their families.”

The Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Grant Program provides support for the indispensable organizations and institutions dedicated to serving New York’s honored Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. The program plays a critical role in ensuring these vital entities have the resources necessary to sustain their impactful work in a secure and effective manner.

Through strategic funding, the VNCP empowers these organizations to modernize their facilities, broaden their services, and significantly enhance the lives of those who have selflessly dedicated themselves to protecting our nation.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “Governor Hochul is a true friend to New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. The Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Program reflects her deep commitment to strengthening the support systems that help our heroes. Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, we are not just enhancing services, we are building a brighter future that honors the service and sacrifices of our Veterans and ensures they receive the care and recognition they so deeply deserve.”

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to partner with the Department of Veterans' Services to administer the Veterans' Nonprofit Capital Program, providing essential infrastructure support to organizations serving those who have served our nation. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in establishing this program that enables these vital nonprofits to modernize their facilities and enhance their service capabilities. These targeted investments in capital improvements will have lasting impacts across New York, creating more resilient and effective support systems for our veterans, service members, and military families.”

To qualify for this funding, at least 75 percent of the organization’s current members must be veterans or service members of the United States Military, with military family members comprising the majority of all remaining members. The organization must verify to the State that their principal purpose is to provide services and resources to veterans, service members and military families. The RGA is posted on the DVS and DASNY websites. A webinar outlining the process for applicants will be posted April 9 and applicants may also submit questions through April 11, with answers posted no later than April 18. All applicants must be prequalified in the Statewide Financial System (SFS) at the time of application. View a webinar explaining the prequalification process.

Funding through the Veterans' Nonprofit Capital Program is provided for architecture, design, engineering, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or expansion of an eligible facility; and purchase of eligible furnishings or equipment.

About the Department of Veterans' Services

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services, proudly serves New York’s veterans, service members and military families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or its website to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About DASNY

Founded in 1944, DASNY is New York State's capital project development authority. It finances and constructs sustainable and resilient science, health, and education institutions that help New York thrive. It is one of the largest issuers of tax-exempt bonds in the nation with an outstanding bond portfolio of approximately $55.8 billion as of March 31, 2024. DASNY is also a prolific public builder with a construction pipeline of approximately 1,000 projects valued at more than $12 billion as of March 31, 2024. To learn more about DASNY, visit www.dasny.org.