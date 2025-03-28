Cropin Teams Up with Global Retailer to Build Climate-Resilient, Data-Driven and Predictable Food Supply Chains

Cropin helps retailers unlock value with crop digitization and AI

Collaboration with Walmart uses AI-powered intelligence to help strengthen agri-food retail supply chains and manage ultra-perishable crops

By collaborating with Cropin, it enables Walmart to further streamline sourcing practices and better predict yields using their real-time Gen-AI technology.” — Kyle Carlyle, Walmart

DE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cropin , the world's leading AI platform for food and agriculture, has joined forces with Walmart, one of the largest global retailers, to enhance scalable sourcing solutions across its U.S. and South American markets. Through this collaboration, Cropin’s advanced agri-intelligence platform is positioned to help optimize Walmart’s fresh produce supply chain by improving yield forecasting, monitoring crop health, and predicting seasonal transitions with greater accuracy. This collaboration aims to mitigate risks related to weather, market volatility, and supply chain disruptions. It helps ensure a steady supply of high-quality, perishable commodities, enhancing product availability, reducing waste, and delivering better quality produce to customers.In an increasingly climate-impacted world, agri-food stakeholders are grappling with extreme weather events, supply chain disruptions, and the ripple effects of macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. To navigate these uncertainties, industry leaders must adopt innovative, future-ready solutions. Walmart, a pioneer in tech-driven transformation, continues to set new benchmarks in the food retail sector by embracing cutting-edge technologies. In a first-of-its-kind deployment, Cropin is rolling out advanced, custom-built AI-powered solutions to help transform Walmart’s sourcing strategies, enhance supply chain resilience, and optimize operational efficiency in the food retail sector.In the era of AI-powered neural networks, Cropin is transforming how retailers and CPG companies around the world source, assess, and secure their supply chains with proactive intelligence. By leveraging crop readiness insights, quality forecasts, and risk assessments, Cropin enables a shift from guesswork to precision, helping businesses balance cost, quality, and sustainability in a dynamic market. The platform ensures a steady supply of high-quality produce with maximized shelf life at optimized rates. Its automated tools provide granular, localized insights into crop health, pest outbreaks, and extreme weather risks, making supply chains more climate resilient. Additionally, Cropin can help predict the future of crop yields and supply stability, allowing businesses to manage pricing strategies without compromising quality. Its sustainability impact dashboard further strengthens compliance by tracking greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water usage, and deforestation impact, offering digital validation for regulations like EUDR.“Tech innovation is what drives real-world solutions to move forward a globally resilient supply chain.” said Kyle Carlyle, Vice President of Sourcing Innovation and Surety of Supply, Walmart, “By collaborating with Cropin, it enables Walmart to further streamline sourcing practices and better predict yields using their real-time Gen-AI technology. We are always looking for new ways to innovate and Cropin demonstrates our bold innovation goals in the agriculture space.” Krishna Kumar , Founder and CEO of Cropin said, “I’m delighted to start 2025 on such a high note with this significant milestone in our journey. Collaborating with Walmart is both an honor and an invaluable learning for us at Cropin. We are deeply excited about delivering on our commitments to help shape a new era of agri-food sourcing. As a champion and role model in the retail sector, Walmart has consistently set the bar by evolving best practices, not just for the company but for the sector as a whole. In my 14 years of driving tech and AI-enabled transformations in the agri-food industry, the last few years have been particularly promising, as stakeholders in the agri-food space recognize that technology in upstream agriculture is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to future-proof business models. Our collaboration with Walmart reflects this ongoing shift, and we look forward to exceeding their expectations, strengthening our position as a trusted enabler of future growth.”About CropinFounded in 2010, Cropin is the world’s most advanced AI platform for food and agriculture. As a pioneer in the Ag-Intelligence movement, Cropin has partnered with over 100 B2B customers, digitizing 30M acres of farmland and positively impacting more than 7M farmers worldwide. Its crop knowledge graph, covering 500 crops and 10,000 varieties across 103 countries, powers the Cropin Cloud. With intelligence built around over 1B acres of the world’s cultivable land, Cropin leads the transformation of global food systems.

