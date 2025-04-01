Ultra High Net Worth Migration to South Florida Accelerates in 2025, Driving Luxury Real Estate Boom

Aston Martin Residences Miami 55th Floor Pool, Miami Downtown, Brickell St Regis Residences Miami Lobby Rendering

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The migration of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) to South Florida has intensified in 2025, further cementing the region’s status as a premier destination for affluent buyers and fueling unprecedented growth in the luxury real estate market.￼Miami has emerged as a magnet for centi-millionaires—those with investable assets exceeding $100 million—thanks to its unique blend of business opportunities, global connectivity, and enviable lifestyle. The city’s appeal as a global business hub has gained further momentum post-pandemic, offering a compelling alternative to cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Chicago. ￼The influx of wealth has led to record-breaking real estate transactions across South Florida. In Miami, several properties have been listed at unprecedented prices, including the Banyan Ridge Estate in Coconut Grove, listed for $135 million, and a three-house compound on Palm Avenue in Miami Beach, listed for $150 million. ￼Palm Beach County has also experienced a surge in luxury real estate activity, with 132 sales of homes worth more than $10 million over the course of 2024, marking a 21.1% year-over-year increase. ￼The migration of UHNWIs from high-tax “blue states” to Florida is driven by the state’s favorable tax policies, desirable climate, and exceptional quality of life. To fully benefit from the move, individuals are advised to establish domicile in Florida, which involves meeting specific criteria to demonstrate residency. ￼As this trend continues, South Florida’s luxury real estate market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, solidifying the region’s reputation as a haven for the world’s wealthiest individuals seeking both investment opportunities and an unparalleled lifestyle.About Miami Luxury RE LLCMiami Luxury RE LLC is Florida’s premier luxury real estate brokerage, specializing in high-end properties ranging from $2 million to over $100 million. Recognized as the Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Florida (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025) by Luxury Lifestyle, the firm offers unparalleled expertise in luxury property transactions.Miami Luxury RE LLC: Setting the Standard for ExcellenceWith multiple industry accolades, including the USA Property Awards 2023-2024 for Best Real Estate Agency in Florida and the USA, Miami Luxury RE LLC remains the go-to brokerage for elite buyers and sellers. The firm’s unmatched market knowledge, global client network, and bespoke service ensure that every transaction is executed with precision and discretion.For all your Luxury Real Estate buying and selling needs, please call Miami Luxury RE LLC, +1-855-75-MIAMI (64264), or visit our website at www.miamiluxuryrealestates.com

