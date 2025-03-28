Earnscape Joins The Binary Holdings Ecosystem To Distribute Its dApp To 169M+ Users in SEA

Web3 provider TBH partners with Earnscape to distribute its gaming and streaming app to 169M telco users in SEA via OneWave advancing Web3 content distribution.

CINCINNATI , OH, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Binary Holdings (TBH) , the leading Web3 Distribution Infrastructure provider, is thrilled to welcome Earnscape into its ecosystem. Through this strategic partnership, Earnscape will leverage TBH’s expansive distribution network, enabling its gaming and streaming app to reach over 169 million telco users across Southeast Asia. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Web3 content distribution, allowing Earnscape to scale effortlessly while providing users with seamless access to innovative gaming & streaming experiences through OneWave—TBH’s built-in dApp ‘playstore’ integrated within telecom apps.Earnscape is pioneering a new era of mobile-first gaming & streaming, standing out as the first mover in this rapidly growing space. Unlike traditional streaming platforms, Earnscape’s engagement-first design transforms casual gamers & streamers into active participants in social campaigns and content creation. The platform introduces a stream and play-to-unlock model, where users progressively access new features, turning passive viewers into content creators through an immersive in-app streaming progression system.Earnscape's model allows players to stake their $EARNS rewards to unlock boosts, benefits, and exclusive perks while those rewards are still vesting, preventing dumps and liquidations. The $EARNS token TGE is on the horizon, offering players even more opportunities to monetize their playtime.With Earnscape now part of the TBH ecosystem, users can watch their favorite gaming streamers and will also earn $BNRY, TBH’s native utility token. $BNRY functions like a loyalty point, allowing users to pay for phone bills, purchase data packs and redeem rewards within the telecommunications ecosystem. This effectively grants telco users two tokens for using the same dApp."We’re showing the industry how to do tokenized gaming & streaming correctly. The Earnscape platform makes it easy for gamers to earn while they watch, play and promote all the mobile games they already play on their devices." - Steve Wood Founder & CEOThis integration bridges the gap between gaming, streaming, and Web3 rewards, offering a frictionless experience where entertainment meets real-world value.“We’re excited to welcome Earnscape to TBH ecosystem," said Siddharth Sahi, CBO, The Binary Holdings. "With the addition of Earnscape, The Binary Holdings ecosystem now hosts over 15+ ecosystem partners, reinforcing our position as the go-to distribution layer for dApps and chains alike.”About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) is a leading Web3 distribution infrastructure provider that connects decentralized applications with millions of users across emerging markets. With a user base exceeding 169 million, TBH drives mass Web3 adoption through scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions powered by its native $BNRY token.About EarnscapeEarnscape brings the power of risk-free blockchain rewards to Web2 and Web3 games. Studios can integrate in under a minute, unlocking Web3 benefits—increased traffic, higher player retention, and measurable revenue growth—without the complexity of launching or managing their own tokens.

