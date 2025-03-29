Presented by Atticus Publishing: Earth’s Ecocide: Extinction 3147

‘A Riveting Tale of Survival in a Dystopian Future’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Earth’s Ecocide: Extinction 3147 , the latest novel by distinguished author David A. Collier. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this gripping tale follows the Torg family, one of humanity’s last remnants living underground, as they battle the tyrannical robot society known as the Imperium. Their struggle unfolds in a future dominated by unregulated artificial intelligence and environmental decay.David A. Collier, a revered academic and author, has shifted from a career spanning over four decades at prestigious institutions like Duke University and the University of Virginia, to penning novels that challenge readers to consider the sustainability of our planet and the ethical implications of technology.Earth’s Ecocide: Extinction 3147 mirrors global concerns such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and human discord. Collier's narrative encourages readers to become "Champoids™", a term he coined and copyrighted to denote advocates for Earth’s biosphere and species preservation.The novel, awarded a five-star review by Natalie Soine of Readers’ Favorite, is praised for its smooth narrative and well-crafted characters, including a variety of robots. It is the third installment in a series depicting humanity's thousand-year struggle against extinction, preceded by Earth's Ecocide: Hope 2147 and Earth's Ecocide: Desperation 2647.Collier’s primary message is both urgent and clear: humanity must confront the imminent threats of ecological destruction and unchecked technological growth to ensure a livable future. His books not only tell stories of survival but also offer visions of how to avert our potential demise.Further insights into Collier's themes and motivations were shared in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, enriching the understanding for readers and fans.Earth’s Ecocide: Extinction 3147 is available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about David A. Collier and his publications, visit his official website at www.theentity.us . Join David A. Collier on this literary journey and become part of the movement to protect our world.

David A. Collier on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

