NovaCHARGE provides reliable EV solutions to a Central Florida theme park, supporting sustainable transport

NovaCHARGE provides reliable EV hardware and software solutions to a Central Florida theme park, promoting sustainable transportation across multiple locations.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCHARGE , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, is proud to announce its continued partnership with a major Orlando theme park. Since the beginning of our collaboration, NovaCHARGE has provided reliable and efficient EV hardware and software solutions that meet the diverse needs of the theme park across various locations, including guest-facing parking, employee parking, and corporate offices.Our partnership began when NovaCHARGE replaced the park’s previous ChargePoint chargers with our own high-performance, reliable hardware. This upgrade greatly enhanced the park’s EV charging capabilities, ensuring that guests, staff, and corporate employees have access to fast and dependable charging stations. The introduction of NovaCHARGE’s ChargeUp software, along with the integration of NovaBOT , has streamlined operations even further. NovaBOT enhances the reliability of the park’s charging network by proactively monitoring station performance, predicting maintenance needs, and minimizing downtime, all while improving the overall user experience."We're excited to continue supporting this major Orlando theme park as they enhance their sustainability efforts and provide top-tier amenities to their guests and employees," said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE. "When we initially began our work together, we focused on providing reliable, high-performance charging solutions tailored to the park’s unique needs. With ChargeUp software and NovaBOT, the park now has full control over their charging infrastructure, enabling them to efficiently manage their EV stations, minimize downtime, and offer a hassle-free experience for all users. We're looking forward to continuing our partnership, especially as the park embarks on their latest expansion."Key Highlights of the Partnership:• Unmatched Reliability: NovaCHARGE replaced the park’s existing ChargePoint chargers with our own highly reliable EV hardware, ensuring that guests, staff, and employees have access to fully operational, high-performance charging stations day in and day out. With NovaBOT’s advanced predictive analytics, station performance is continuously optimized, further boosting reliability.• ChargeUp Software Integration: The ChargeUp software allows the theme park to seamlessly manage and monitor their EV charging stations across multiple locations, from guest parking lots to employee areas and corporate offices. NovaBOT's integration ensures maximum uptime by proactively addressing maintenance needs and optimizing station performance.• Sustainability Goals: The theme park’s investment in EV charging infrastructure not only provides guests and employees with a valuable amenity but also supports the park's commitment to sustainable transportation by encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. This, in turn, reduces the park's environmental impact and aligns with its sustainability goals.• Support for Future Expansion: As the theme park moves forward with its latest expansion, NovaCHARGE is excited to continue supporting their evolving needs. Our scalable and reliable solutions will help expand and improve their charging infrastructure, ensuring it can handle growing demand while maintaining reliability.NovaCHARGE’s EV charging solutions—powered by reliable hardware, advanced ChargeUp software, and enhanced by NovaBOT—are designed to meet the demanding needs of high-traffic environments like theme parks. As the park continues to grow, NovaCHARGE is proud to be a trusted partner, ensuring that its EV infrastructure remains reliable, scalable, and ready for the future.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, offering a full range of reliable hardware and software solutions to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Known for its high-performance and dependable charging systems, NovaCHARGE helps businesses, municipalities, and fleets transition to sustainable transportation by providing scalable, easy-to-manage solutions. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, NovaCHARGE is helping to drive the transition to clean energy transportation.

