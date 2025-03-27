NEW HEAT-ONLY CAB AVAILABLE FOR THE GIANT G1200 SUB COMPACT WHEEL LOADER FROM TEKTITE

We are excited to have Giant and CNH join the Tektite family of product offerings.” — Edward (Ted) Mahood

WINKLER, MB, CANADA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tektite is pleased to announce a new addition to our product line up, the Giant G1200. This cab will also be compatible with:• Case SL12TR• Case SL12• New Holland ML27• New Holland ML27TThis cab is ROPS/FOPS certified to CSA B352.0. Overall height is 84” and provides a overhead window at the front of the roof.The MSRP for the base cab (including heater, front wiper and choice of LED lights) is $7,760 USD, fob Winkler, MB

Giant G1200

