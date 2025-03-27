NEW HEAT-ONLY CAB AVAILABLE FOR THE GIANT G1200 SUB COMPACT WHEEL LOADER FROM TEKTITE
We are excited to have Giant and CNH join the Tektite family of product offerings.”WINKLER, MB, CANADA, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tektite is pleased to announce a new addition to our product line up, the Giant G1200. This cab will also be compatible with:
— Edward (Ted) Mahood
• Case SL12TR
• Case SL12
• New Holland ML27
• New Holland ML27T
This cab is ROPS/FOPS certified to CSA B352.0. Overall height is 84” and provides a overhead window at the front of the roof.
The MSRP for the base cab (including heater, front wiper and choice of LED lights) is $7,760 USD, fob Winkler, MB
Edward Mahood
Tektite Manufacturing Inc.
+1 204-330-4450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Giant G1200
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.