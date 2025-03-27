Submit Release
NEW HEAT-ONLY CAB AVAILABLE FOR THE GIANT G1200 SUB COMPACT WHEEL LOADER FROM TEKTITE

We are excited to have Giant and CNH join the Tektite family of product offerings.”
— Edward (Ted) Mahood
WINKLER, MB, CANADA, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tektite is pleased to announce a new addition to our product line up, the Giant G1200. This cab will also be compatible with:
• Case SL12TR
• Case SL12
• New Holland ML27
• New Holland ML27T

This cab is ROPS/FOPS certified to CSA B352.0. Overall height is 84” and provides a overhead window at the front of the roof.

The MSRP for the base cab (including heater, front wiper and choice of LED lights) is $7,760 USD, fob Winkler, MB

Giant G1200

