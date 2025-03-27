Fetch Me Later Offers Luxury Dog Boarding Options with Pool View and Patio Suites

McKinney's premier pet resort offers boarding options featuring residential-style accommodations and personalized care for discerning pet parents.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, McKinney's premier luxury pet resort, offers boarding options for dogs that include pool view suites and patio suites designed to provide pets with a true home-away-from-home experience. Located on 12 beautifully wooded acres in the heart of McKinney, the facility offers customized accommodation tailored to each dog's personality and needs.

The expanded luxury dog boarding options feature residential-style accommodations including spacious suites with tile floors, decorated walls, and glass entry doors. Patio Suites provide 24-hour access to private outdoor areas through doggie doors, while Pool View Suites include color TVs and full-length windows overlooking the facility's pool.

"We understand that every pet has a unique personality, and we strive to cater to the individual needs of each guest," said Ben Muehler, Community Relations at Fetch Me Later. "Our expanded suite options allow pet parents to choose accommodations that match their dog's temperament and preferences, whether they enjoy outdoor time or prefer more privacy and indoor comforts."

All boarding options include comfortable Kuranda cots, cozy blankets, five or more daily playtimes in quarter-acre yards, medication administration as needed, and plenty of personal attention. The resort's design prioritizes both comfort and enrichment, with options available for dogs of all activity levels and temperaments.

"Both of our pups love to stay and play at Fetch Me Later so much. The staff is beyond loving and attentive, and they treat each and every guest like their own pet. We don't board our dogs anywhere else! When we pick up the pups, they are clean and happy from such fun stay at their favorite home away from home," said Emily R., a regular client.

For more active dogs, Fetch Me Later offers Indoor/Outdoor Runs with extended exterior space, while smaller, sociable dogs may enjoy the Cozy Condos option available during holiday periods. The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs to ensure safety and individual attention.

Beyond standard accommodations, Fetch Me Later provides various enrichment options to customize each pet's stay, including individual play sessions, additional outdoor time, pool access, and treat-based activities like licky mats, Kongs, ice cream, and pupsicles.

Enrichment Activities for Every Pup’s Personality:

• Pool Time in a safe indoor pool for supervised group play

• Individual Play featuring fetch, cuddle time, or nature walks

• Treat-Based Enrichments such as ice cream, pupsicles, and licky mats

• Group Play in small packs of no more than six dogs

Additionally, dogs enjoy over 3 acres of open fields and up to five or more outings each day in our ¼-acre play yards.

"Fetch Me Later is an excellent place to board your pet! The staff and management share a passion and love for all pets! It shows when your pet is excited to visit Fetch Me Later upon arrival. The facility is warm and clean! I've been boarding my Golden Retriever there for many years with no issues. Not my experience at other venues! Highly recommend this business!" shared Charles Y., a long-time customer.

The resort's professional staff is trained in pet care best practices, with the facility maintaining memberships with industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

"We have boarded our dogs here for the last 17 years. Our dogs LOVE ❤️ to come here! We call it camp. As soon as we say let's go to camp with your friends they get so excited. They have the BEST accommodations and yard space for our fur-babies," said Becky R., highlighting the resort's long-standing reputation for excellence.

Pet parents seeking premium boarding can enjoy additional conveniences, including complimentary checkout baths for boarding guests and the resort's convenient location directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road.

For more information about Fetch Me Later's luxury dog boarding options or to book accommodations, call +1 945-248-3363 or visit the resort website.

###

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 12 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs.

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

Notes to Editors:

• Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

• The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

• High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

• Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

• The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.