Fighting For a More Affordable New York

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul visited Watervliet Elementary School to speak with students and parents about her 2025 State of the State Affordability Agenda.

“I made a promise to New Yorkers: their family would be my fight,” Governor Hochul said. “ With rising costs making it harder for families to make ends meet, my Affordability Agenda promises to put more money back in their pockets–up to $5,000 more for many New York families. That’s what I am fighting for and that’s what this year’s Budget is all about.”

To make New York more affordable for families, Governor Hochul’s Affordability Agenda would:

Provide universal free school meals for New York’s 2.7 million school children

Reduce middle class taxes to their lowest level in 70 years

Return up to $500 to families in a first-of-its-kind Inflation Refund Check

Increase the Child Tax Credit to $1,000 for children ages 0-3 and $500 for children ages 4-16

Put New York on the path to universal child care and invest $110 million in child care capital funding

Distribute free diapers and other supplies for 100,000 Babies

Advance a nation-leading legislative proposal to improve maternal and infant health through the provision of a birth allowance — the New York State BABY Benefit

The Governor’s Affordability Agenda builds on her strong record of advancing policies that aim to make New York a place where all families can thrive. That record includes a historic $25 billion investment to increase the supply of affordable housing in the state, launching the country's first-ever statewide paid prenatal leave policy to support working mothers, fighting to prevent utility rate hikes in the state and more.