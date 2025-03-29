Atticus Publishing Presents HELP! I’ve Got Family in the Business by Hugh B. Roberts​

'The Essential Guide to Navigating the Complexities of Family Business Succession and Achieving Lasting Harmony'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents HELP! I’ve Got Family in the Business, an eye-opening and solution-driven book by renowned expert Hugh B. Roberts. With over 40 years of experience in family business succession planning, Roberts offers an indispensable roadmap for business owners who dream of successfully passing their business to the next generation—without tearing their family apart in the process.Family businesses are the backbone of the American economy, employing over 60% of the workforce, yet only 30% successfully transition to the second generation. The odds of passing it down to the third generation plummet to just 12%, and to the fourth, a mere 3%. In his book, Roberts offers hope, sharing real-life stories and proven strategies that tackle the unique challenges faced by family businesses. HELP! I’ve Got Family in the Business is not just another business book—it’s a lifeline for families seeking a smooth succession that balances both business success and family unity.Through compelling, real-life examples, Roberts reveals the landmines that often destroy family relationships and offers 5 key principles that help families work together harmoniously while ensuring business prosperity. These insights, combined with his extensive experience, make this book a vital tool for any family business owner navigating the complexities of legacy and succession.He further discussed these strategies and the inspiration behind his book in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. Please see the embedded video below.HELP! I’ve Got Family in the Business is available for purchase at major online booksellers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Don’t leave your family business legacy to chance—unlock the solutions and hope you need to create a lasting, successful transition. Visit Seeking Succession to learn more.

Hugh B. Roberts on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

