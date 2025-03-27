Seeds of Fortune Inc. Announces 2025 High School Career and College Prep Programs

Seeds of Fortune Career Programs Flyer Seeds of Fortune Logo

Offering Students a Chance to Launch Start-Ups & Conduct Research with Fortune 500 Partners

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds of Fortune Inc. , a non-profit organization focused on college and career development for underrepresented students, has opened applications for its 2025 High School Career and College Prep Programs. The programs provide high school juniors (Class of 2026) with hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and business development and research opportunities in partnership with Fortune 500 companies. The application deadline is May 5, 2025.Career and College Prep Programs -Participants in the accelerator develop, pitch, and launch business ideas while acquiring key entrepreneurship skills. Eligible students may receive up to $3,000 in seed funding to support their ventures.This research-focused fellowship offers students an opportunity to work with Fortune 500 partners, including Mt. Sinai Health System, Chanel, and Dentons Law Group. Fellows collaborate with industry professionals on research projects, gaining valuable experience to strengthen their college applications and future career prospects.Program Benefits -Hands-on experience in business development and researchMentorship from industry leaders and professionalsOpportunities to connect with peers and expand professional networksScholarship and funding support for participants’ academic and business goalsEligibility Requirements -High school junior (Class of 2026)Interest in entrepreneurship, business, or researchEnrollment in a public or parochial schoolHousehold income of $125,000 or lessOpen to students of all backgrounds and gendersApplications are open through May 5, 2025, and early submissions are encouraged due to limited availability. Educators and counselors may also nominate students at www.seedsoffortune.org/nominate

Innovation Research Fellowship: Seeds of Fortune Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.