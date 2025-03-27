Manatees are on the move — go slow & look out below

Photos and video available

Have plans to get out on the water this spring? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds boaters to go slow and keep an eye out for manatees as the slow-moving mammals naturally disperse from their winter refuges.

Manatees overwinter in Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites, relying on water that is warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit. As temperatures rise in spring, manatees gradually disperse from their winter habitats and are more likely to be present in rivers, canals and nearshore waters.

Spotting manatees in the water can be challenging, but going slow and looking out below helps boaters and personal watercraft users better spot manatees in the area. When on the water, you can help manatees by wearing polarized glasses, following all manatee protection zones, keeping an eye out for visible snouts or manatee “footprints” — large circles on the water that are indicators that manatees are below the surface —and always giving manatees space.

From April 1 through Nov. 15, seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas to prevent manatees from being injured or killed by motorboats or personal watercrafts. Boat strikes continue to be a major threat to Florida manatees. FWC law enforcement officers patrol state waters to inform boaters of the seasonal manatee speed zones and take appropriate enforcement actions. Boaters are reminded to abide by the regulatory signs they see on the water. Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs and maps of manatee protection zones are available online at MyFWC.com/Manatee by clicking on “Data and Maps.”

As a reminder, manatees are a protected species and it is illegal to feed, harass or harm them. Physically handling a distressed or stranded manatee can cause additional harm to the manatee and may put you at risk of serious injury. Instead, please report injured, distressed, orphaned, sick or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so trained responders can assist.

Resources for boaters, educators and other interested members of the public are available at MyFWC.com/Manatee. What should you do if you see a manatee? The Viewing Guidelines page provides helpful tips on respectfully viewing manatees, additional guidelines for boat and personal watercraft operators, and information on what you can do to help these amazing aquatic mammals.

Are you interested in supporting the FWC’s manatee research, rescue and management efforts? You can purchase a Florida manatee license plate or donate $5 to receive a collectable FWC manatee decal. Both are available from your local Tax Collector’s office.

Spring is an active time for many of Florida’s wildlife species. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/News and click on “Spring Wildlife News.”