Nantucket Appeals SouthCoast Wind Project

Nantucket Harbor at sunset, where the island's historic coastline meets pristine ocean views. Photo courtesy of the Town of Nantucket.

Rushed and Faulty Permitting Process Under Scrutiny

NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town and County of Nantucket, one of America’s largest National Historic Landmarks, today filed an appeal (Case 1:25-cv-00906) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (“BOEM”) permitting the SouthCoast Wind project. While BOEM has admitted that the project will adversely affect Nantucket’s internationally renowned historic district, which powers the Town’s heritage tourism economy, Nantucket alleges that BOEM violated federal law in failing to address those harms before greenlighting the project.For 10,000 years, humans have traveled to Nantucket to enjoy its unparalleled seascape. SouthCoast Wind, owned in part by the governments of Portugal and France, is one of nine wind farms that propose to industrialize the ocean surrounding Nantucket by installing up to 743 visible turbines 3 times taller than the Statue of Liberty for at least thirty years.“Nantucket is a premier international destination for our commitment to preservation,” said Town Select Board Chair Brooke Mohr. “Despite our repeated attempts to help BOEM and the developer find balance between the nation’s renewable energy goals and the protection of what makes us unique, they have refused to work with us and to follow the law. We are taking action to hold them accountable. Our community should not bear the consequences of their poor planning.”Nantucket alleges that BOEM has violated the National Historic Preservation Act (“NHPA”) and the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”). The NHPA requires federal agencies to evaluate and find ways to avoid, minimize, or mitigate harm to historic properties before approving projects that may impact them. Nantucket alleges that BOEM failed to fully consider project harms, including future turbine blade failures like the disintegration that occurred in the neighboring Vineyard Wind Project during the height of tourist season in 2024, washing tons of material ashore and making international news.“This is not about protecting rich people’s views. Our entire economy depends on heritage tourism. If people no longer want to come to Nantucket, that has a real impact on our small businesses and the people who operate them,” said Matt Fee, Vice Chair of the Select Board.Cultural Heritage Partners serves as special legal counsel to the Town for offshore wind matters. Attorney William Cook observed: “BOEM’s conduct sets a dangerous precedent by weakening the federal government’s review of all energy-related projects, including fossil fuel projects that contribute most to global warming. We need to defend federal laws that protect our cultural and environmental resources now more than ever.”# # #AssetsAbout the Town and County of NantucketThe Town of Nantucket, a 14-mile-long, 3.5-mile-wide island located 30 miles off Cape Cod, is celebrated for its rich maritime history, preserved colonial-era architecture, and scenic beauty. Once the world's leading whaling port, Nantucket now offers a blend of historical charm and natural splendor, with over 50% of its land protected for conservation, 82 miles of public beaches, and iconic lighthouses. Accessible by plane and ferry, Nantucket remains a captivating destination for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Learn more: https://www.nantucket-ma.gov/ About Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLCCHP is a private law firm with a public mission: to leverage humanity’s past to create a better future. CHP takes on matters that advance the principle of access to cultural heritage as a human right. A team of attorneys, historians, tribal specialists, archaeologists, and art scholars serves clients globally. The firm’s victories have strengthened international and federal preservation law, secured the protection of important sites, objects, and traditions, affirmed the sovereignty of Tribal and First Nations, and helped communities whose culture has been systematically devalued be heard in the courts, legislatures, and before international tribunals. Visit www.culturalheritagepartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.