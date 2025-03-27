Yarnhub Reaches $500,000 funding milestone in Two Weeks and Launches Steam Page for 'Brass Rain'

ALEXANDRIA, DE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yarnhub Animation Studios Inc., renowned for its captivating military history animations, is announces that it has raised $500,000 in just two weeks through community crowdfunding . Even more impressively, this milestone was achieved organically, without any expenditure on marketing. With 65 days still remaining in the equity crowdfunding campaign, Yarnhub continues to see strong support from its dedicated fanbase.Building on this momentum, Yarnhub has officially launched its Steam page for its upcoming game, ' Brass Rain ', marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the gaming industry. This strategic move aims to transform Yarnhub's rich storytelling into immersive gaming experiences, seamlessly integrating the studio's acclaimed narratives with interactive gameplay.David Webb, CEO of Yarnhub, expressed his gratitude: "Our community's passion has been the driving force behind this venture. Raising $500,000 in just two weeks solely through their support is a testament to the strong bond we've cultivated. The launch of our Steam page for 'Brass Rain' is the first step in delivering a game that resonates with our audience's expectations."'Brass Rain' will leverage Unreal Engine 5, the same technology behind Yarnhub's high-quality animated films, ensuring a visually stunning and engaging experience. By utilizing its existing resources and talent, Yarnhub aims to deliver a game that authentically extends its storytelling into the interactive realm.Cyril Barrow, Head of Games at Yarnhub and former executive at Electronic Arts and Rovio, highlighted the studio's unique position: "With 35 million monthly views on YouTube, we have a built-in audience eager for this transition. Our approach allows us to focus on crafting an exceptional game, confident that our community will be there to support and engage with it."'Brass Rain' is slated for an initial release on Steam, with plans to expand to multiple platforms, including mobile and smart TV, to accommodate Yarnhub's diverse audience. The studio's innovative model, prioritizing community engagement over traditional marketing, positions it as a pioneer in the evolving landscape of game development.

