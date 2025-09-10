Ordained Minister Offers Tarot and Astrology Guidance for Love, Career, Finances, and Zodiac Signs in Uncertain Times

Ordained minister expands ministry with tarot and astrology guidance, offering faith-based insight on love, career, finances, and zodiac signs.

God, Spirit, and Source still provide signs. My role is to interpret those messages with compassion when people feel uncertain.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie today announced the expansion of her ministry to include tarot and astrological guidance, providing people with faith-based insight on love, career, finances for all zodiac signs during a time of deep uncertainty.A Ministry for the PeopleHardie has long been recognized as a servant leader committed to community service. This new step reflects her ongoing mission to meet people where they are, especially those who turn to tarot, astrology, and the zodiac for perspective when life feels overwhelming. Drawing on her training as an ordained minister and the generational wisdom of her family, Hardie combines faith with spiritual interpretation to serve individuals one by one.“This is about service,” Hardie said. “When someone feels uncertain about their relationships, their work, or their financial situation, they deserve guidance that is compassionate and grounded in faith. God, Spirit, and Source continue to provide signs, and I am here to help people understand those signs with honesty and care.”Tarot and Astrology as Modern CompassesHardie describes tarot and astrology as modern compasses, offering perspective without removing free will. Just as a GPS maps routes and detours, tarot readings and zodiac patterns highlight choices and opportunities. Many already look to their daily horoscope for direction, and Hardie’s ministry builds on that familiarity by providing deeper spiritual context.Sessions often address:Love and relationships, when clarity and connection feel fragileCareer and work, when professional direction is unclearFinances and money, when stability feels out of reachAstrology and zodiac insights, when people seek alignment with their signsGrounded in Faith and CommunityHardie emphasizes that her practice is ministry, not fortune telling. Each session is guided by her ordination and her lifelong dedication to servant leadership. By interpreting the cards spiritual signs and symbols, she seeks to strengthen individuals while also building stronger communities.“In every community, people are asking the same questions,” Hardie said. “What is happening in my life? Am I on the right path? How do I overcome financial struggle? My role is to show them that answers can be found through faith, service, and the wisdom of spiritual traditions.”About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is an ordained minister, community leader, and third-generation tarot reader. Her ministry now integrates tarot, astrology, and faith-based guidance to support people navigating love, career, finances, and life path decisions. She remains committed to servant leadership and to offering individuals and communities clarity, strength, and hope.For more information, visit https://www.ReadMeLive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.