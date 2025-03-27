Outdoor Edge Introduces New Everyday Carry (EDC) Knife Collection

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyday carry knives must be compact enough to be unobtrusive in your pocket or on your belt yet feature a razor-sharp blade that’s easy to open and will hold its edge. They must also be ergonomically correct in the hand and stylish. Outdoor Edge’s new collection of EDC (Everyday Carry) knives offers all this and more—all at very affordable price points.Outdoor Edge’s new EDC knife collection showcases six distinctive models, each tailored to meet different needs, yet all promise performance without compromise.Viddux™ (VI-DUCKS): This spring-assisted flipper, designed for those who value speed and utility, features an ergonomic glass-filled nylon scale mounted on stainless steel liners for exceptional performance and durability while providing proper balance. With a 3.15” black-oxide drop-point blade and a black-oxide stainless steel deep pocket clip, the overall length is 7.6 inches and weighs 3.4 ounces. The MSRP is $24.99.Brutus™(BROO-TUHS): Featuring an oversized modified 3.3” sheepsfoot blade and deep belly, this knife is perfect for use around the campsite or everyday carry. The sturdy steel frame construction and glass-filled nylon scales balance the spring-assisted blade for comfortable carry and fast blade deployment. It measures 8.0” in overall length and weighs 3.8 ounces. The MSRP is $24.99.Dirk™ (DURK): Crafted for reliability and comfort, the robust green anodized aluminum handle is lightweight yet provides an exceptionally strong grip and sleek, modern look. The button lock mechanism ensures smooth, secure, one-handed operation. A black-oxide coated 3.5” drop point blade and black-oxide stainless steel deep pocket clip are features of this knife. The knife measures 7.5” in overall length and weighs 3.9 oz. The MSRP is $34.99.Peleus™(PUH-LAY-UHS): For the discerning individual, the Peleus is a true gentleman’s everyday carry knife that combines elegance and exceptional functionality. Precision-engineered for smooth one-handed blade deployment, it offers a quick, sophisticated solution for handling day-to-day tasks with elegance. Two versions are available, one with Rosewood scales, stainless steel deep carry pocket clip, and 3.1” modified clip point stainless steel blade, the other with black G10 scales, black oxide stainless steel deep carry pocket clip, and 3.1” black oxide modified clip point blade. Both measure 7.1” in overall length and weigh 2.8 ounces (Rosewood) or 3.0 ounces (black G10.) The MSRP for both models is $39.99.Sentinel™(SEN-TUH-NUHL): The Sentinel has been designed with a crossbar lock to offer smooth, ambidextrous operation, ensuring discreet handling in any situation. Built with a low profile and matte, non-reflective finish, it stays concealed until needed, making it the perfect choice for those requiring stealth and practicality. It features a 3.15” black-oxide coated modified drop-point blade, black-oxide stainless steel deep carry pocket clip, and black G10 scales. The knife measures 7.6” in overall length and weighs 3.4 ounces. The MSRP is $44.99.Kaytan™(KAY-TAN): Designed for those who wish to elevate their everyday carry knife to another level, the Kaytan has been designed with a full carbon fiber handle for unmatched strength and sophistication. The button lock mechanism offers effortless one-handed blade deployment, providing the convenience and security of a reliable locking system that’s as smooth as it is secure. The lightweight, high-strength, solid-forged carbon fiber handle and 3.3” black-oxide coated drop-point blade combine to give this knife incredible functionality. The knife measures 7.5” in overall length and weighs 3.3 ounces. The MSRP is $59.99.This new series of non-razor everyday carry knives will be available in May at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com About Outdoor Edge: Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop revolutionary products for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, handymen and anyone who requires the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in technology and innovation through its patented RazorSafe™ replaceable blade system, offering a variety of knife handles and blade profiles so you never have to sharpen your knife again, no matter the task. All knives and tools undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetimeguarantee. Outdoor Edge is a Revo Brands company.About Revo Brands: Revo Brands is the parent company of enthusiast and mission-critical brands that drive growth through superior innovation, design, and marketing. Our brand portfolio features market-leading brands Real Avid and Outdoor Edge. Visit www.RevoBrands.com for more information.

