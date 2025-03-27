American Psycho's Patrick Bateman Offers Business Advice in New Book

Courtesy Rizzoli Universe

THE PERFECT GIFT FOR BUSINESS SCHOOL GRADUATES OR ANYONE LOOKING TO MAKE A KILLING IN THE BUSINESS WORLD!

The first papercut is the deepest!” — Patrick Bateman/Robb Pearlman

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICAN PSYCHO: HOW TO MAKE A KILLING IN BUSINESS...AND LIFE (Rizzoli Universe) is inspired by the film American Psycho, a darkly humorous collection of tongue-in-cheek advice on how to make it in the cutthroat world of business, as well as pointers about work/life balance, dating, and personal style. Since its release in 2000, the film American Psycho, starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, has been lauded as a searing send-up of toxic masculinity and 1980s materialism.

How to Make a Killing in Business . . . and Life draws upon the film’s macabre, campy humor, resulting in a funny advice book of sorts, with recommendations on how to slash the competition and dealing with the challenges of letting work bleed into personal life. The book combines dynamic art with darkly witty wisdom about how to get that coveted reservation at Dorsia, the dos and don’ts of choosing a business card, deep dives on the importance of pop music groups like Huey Lewis and the News, and ideas on how to dispose of your rivals. This compendium of tips is the perfect gift for fans of film, horror, and humor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Patrick Bateman is the fictional investment banker/psychopath at the heart of the 2000 cult classic film American Psycho. The real author, New York Times best-selling author and noted pop culturist, Robb Pearlman, is sitting at Dorsia thinking about what he will do to you if you do not buy this book.

ON SALE: APRIL 29, 2025

$18.95 US / Hardcover / 5.5” x 7.5” / 116 pages / ISBN: 978-0-7893-4574-5

Available For Pre-Order and Purchase from Your Favorite Book Retailer

www.rizzoliusa.com

