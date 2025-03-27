Key Scleritis Market Trend 2025-2034: Innovative Advances In Eye Inflammation Treatments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What factors have driven strong growth in the scleritis market size in recent years?

The scleritis market has achieved remarkable growth in recent years. It was valued at $3.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $3.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to an increase in prevalence of autoimmune disorders, rising awareness of ocular health, growth in the geriatric population, improved access to ophthalmic care, and expanded healthcare infrastructure globally.

What are the potential growth rates and market size of the scleritis market in the coming years?

The scleritis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing eye-related health conditions, rising awareness of ocular health, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding research in ophthalmology, rising demand for personalized medicine, and rising treatment options.

What are the key drivers for the uptick in the scleritis market?

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is expected to drive the growth of the scleritis market going forward. Autoimmune diseases occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its healthy cells and tissues, thinking they are foreign invaders. Autoimmune diseases cause scleritis by triggering an inflammatory immune response that mistakenly attacks the scleral tissue, leading to pain and redness. For instance, in November 2024, roughly 8.61% of insured individuals surveyed by the Germany-based organization Versorgungsatlas.de were diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease, which further substantiates the growing prevalence of these conditions.

Who are the key industry players in the scleritis market?

Major companies operating in the scleritis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others.

What are the emerging trends in the scleritis market?

Companies in the scleritis market are innovatively developing advanced products such as eye drops, aimed at addressing the underlying inflammation and offering practical, non-invasive treatment options. For instance, in May 2023, the India-based pharmaceutical company Entod Pharmaceuticals launched its innovative CYCLOTEARS eye drops globally. This pioneering therapy for inflammatory eye disease utilizes proprietary SEDDS technology to enhance drug delivery and efficacy, marking a significant advancement in the treatment of inflammatory eye conditions.

How is the scleritis market segmented?

The scleritis market is segmented into the following categories: by Type Anterior Scleritis, Posterior Scleritis, Other Types, by Treatment Medication, Surgery, Other Treatment, Distribution Channel Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channel, and End-Users Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other End-Users. Further subsegmentations include Anterior Scleritis into Non-Necrotizing Anterior Scleritis, Necrotizing Anterior Scleritis, and Posterior Scleritis into Diffuse Posterior Scleritis, Nodular Posterior Scleritis, Scleritis With Choroidal Involvement. Other Types include Chronic Scleritis, Recurrent Scleritis, Infectious Scleritis.

What is the regional distribution of the scleritis market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the scleritis market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

