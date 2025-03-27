American IRA Responds to FHFA Report: Real Estate Remains Strong for Self-Directed IRA Investors

As U.S. home prices rise, investors look to real estate inside retirement accounts for greater returns and long-term growth.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has released its latest House Price Index report , showing a 0.2% increase in home prices for January 2025 and a 4.8% rise over the past 12 months. American IRA , a leading provider of self-directed IRA services, sees this as further evidence that real estate continues to be a powerful asset class—especially for investors looking for higher returns outside the traditional stock market.“At American IRA, we’re seeing more investors turn to self-directed IRAs as a way to access alternative assets like real estate,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “When housing prices are climbing steadily like this, the opportunity to generate strong, tax-advantaged returns through rental income or property appreciation becomes even more compelling.”Unlike mainstream IRAs, self-directed IRAs allow individuals to invest in a wide range of alternative assets—including real estate, private lending, precious metals, and more—while enjoying the same tax-deferred or tax-free growth potential.The latest data from FHFA underscores a trend that savvy investors are already acting on: In a tight housing market with rising home values, real estate can serve as both a hedge against inflation and a vehicle for above-average gains. With the right strategy and custodial support, investors can harness these gains within their retirement accounts.About American IRAAmerican IRA is a self-directed IRA administrator headquartered in Asheville, NC. The company helps investors take full control of their retirement portfolios by enabling alternative investments such as real estate, private companies, precious metals, and more—all within a tax-advantaged IRA structure.For more information, visit www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA (472).

