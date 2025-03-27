Submit Release
Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judge for District 36

Governor Josh Stein has appointed Matthew Cabe to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 36 (Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties). Cabe will fill the vacancy created by Judge Sherri Elliott being appointed to superior court in December 2024.

Cabe most recently served as a solo practitioner in the Cabe Law Firm in Morganton. He received his B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Read the Governor's full press release.

