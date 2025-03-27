Western Maryland Rail Trail Repaved and Ready for Spring

March 27, 2025

The Western Maryland Rail Trail is newly paved. Maryland DNR photo.

The Western Maryland Rail Trail in Washington County is freshly repaved and ready for warm-weather hiking and biking this spring.

Over time, roots from trees had caused the trail to swell and split. The Department of Natural Resources repaved 22.5 miles of trail between June and November, fixing those blemishes and leaving the trail flat and ready to ride.

The project included installing 2,000 linear feet of guard rail and replacing about a mile of wooden traffic barriers. Contractors removed 900 cubic yards of debris from ditches along the trail as well, and replaced culverts in the area.

In addition to the freshly resurfaced trail, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has planted new trees in the area, through the 5 Million Trees Initiative. Last year 11 trees were planted along and around the trail. Five of the trees were planted at the Joseph Hancock Memorial Park, a popular entrance to the trail.

Maryland Forest Service Tree Planting Specialist Anna Twigg said the planting added diversity to the forest in the area. Twigg and volunteers from the Antietam Conococheague Watershed Alliance planted a wide selection of native trees, many of which are more often found in southern and central Maryland. This practice, known as “assisted migration,” promotes climate adaptability and resilience as the newly planted trees mature in the face of climate change.

“Research shows that some species that you typically only find in the southern part of our state are expected to do better and better in the western part of our state as climate change progresses,” Twigg said.

The trail connects two parks, Fort Frederick State Park and Sideling Hill State Park. It is a popular destination that helps bring business to the nearby town of Hancock.

Fort Frederick Manager Jacob Doyle said bicyclists will find the ride much smoother, and will be less likely to hit a bump that causes an accident.

Hancock Town Manager Michael Faith said while the town’s economy once depended on manufacturing, now it depends on tourism. The trail is one of the biggest draws for visitors.

“It is a critical part of our town,” Faith said.

Local contractor C. William Hetzer Inc. completed the work under a contract approved by the Board of Public Works.

DNR Project Engineer Lead Belvie Mann said using a local contractor for the project also helps bring even more economic activity to the area.

Built on once-abandon railroad tracks, the Western Maryland Rail Trail provides about 28 miles of walking and biking paths parallel to the C&O Canal Towpath. The trail is managed by Fort Frederick State Park and is accessible from sunrise to sunset every day.