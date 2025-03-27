Monetary developments in the euro area: February 2025

27 March 2025

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 increased to 4.0% in February 2025 from 3.8% in January, averaging 3.8% in the three months up to February. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, increased to 3.5% in February from 2.7% in January. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) decreased to 2.0% in February from 3.3% in January. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) increased to 19.8% in February from 17.3% in January.

Chart 1 Monetary aggregates (annual growth rates)

Looking at the components' contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 2.2 percentage points (up from 1.7 percentage points in January), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 0.6 percentage points (down from 1.0 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 1.3 percentage points (up from 1.1 percentage points).

Among the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households stood at 3.4% in February, compared with 3.3% in January, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations increased to 3.5% in February from 3.0% in January. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by investment funds other than money market funds increased to 8.5% in February from 4.6% in January.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of M3 in February 2025, as a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), can be broken down as follows: net external assets contributed 3.1 percentage points (up from 2.9 percentage points in January), claims on the private sector contributed 2.2 percentage points (up from 2.0 percentage points), claims on general government contributed 0.2 percentage points (up from 0.1 percentage points), longer-term liabilities contributed -1.5 percentage points (as in the previous month), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed 0.0 percentage points (down from 0.2 percentage points).

Chart 2 Contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3 (percentage points)

Claims on euro area residents

The annual growth rate of total claims on euro area residents stood at 1.7% in February 2025, compared with 1.6% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of claims on general government stood at 0.4% in February, compared with 0.3% in January, while the annual growth rate of claims on the private sector increased to 2.3% in February from 2.1% in January.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan transfers and notional cash pooling) increased to 2.5% in February from 2.3% in January. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households increased to 1.5% in February from 1.3% in January, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increased to 2.2% in February from 2.0% in January.



Chart 3 Adjusted loans to the private sector (annual growth rates)

Notes: