Kineo Recognised as a Strategic Leader on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning

Kineo named a Strategic Leader on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, 2025 The Fosway 9-Grids™ 2025 - Digital Learning

Marking two decades of innovation, Kineo has once again secured its position as a Strategic Leader on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning.

This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact learning solutions for our incredible clients.” — Vicky Bartolacci, Executive Director Kineo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 27 March 2025 – Marking two decades of innovation, Kineo has once again secured its position as a Strategic Leader on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning - an achievement the company has now earned for an impressive 12 consecutive years. This latest recognition comes as Kineo celebrates its 20th anniversary, reinforcing its long-standing reputation as a trusted force in the digital learning space.

Strategic Leaders are distinguished for their comprehensive capabilities, strong market performance, and high customer advocacy. Kineo’s ability to deliver innovative, scalable, and high-impact digital learning solutions has made it the trusted partner of global enterprises looking to transform their learning strategies and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Setting the Benchmark for Digital Learning Excellence

As Europe’s leading HR industry analyst, the Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique, multi-dimensional assessment of digital learning providers based on five key criteria:

• Performance

• Potential

• Market Presence

• Total Cost of Ownership

• Future Trajectory

Kineo’s continued placement as a Strategic Leader underscores its commitment to innovation, adaptability, and driving meaningful impact in workplace learning. By combining cutting-edge technology, learner-centric design, and data-driven insights, Kineo ensures that organisations remain at the forefront of digital learning evolution.

A Testament to Excellence

This recognition reflects Kineo’s deep expertise, customer-first mindset, and unwavering focus on delivering digital learning that empowers success, pushing the boundaries of innovation and impact in learning and development.

Vicky Bartolacci, Executive Director Kineo, said: “We’re thrilled to once again be recognised as a Strategic Leader on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning - marking our 12th consecutive year in this top position. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact learning solutions for our incredible clients. At Kineo, we go beyond providing solutions - we partner with our customers to transform learning experiences, drive real results, and stay ahead of the evolving needs of organisations. Our team’s dedication to innovation and excellence ensures that we continue to lead the way in digital learning. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we remain more committed than ever to shaping the future of workplace learning. Our team is passionate about pushing boundaries, adapting to new challenges, and ensuring our clients achieve measurable results. We’re proud of this recognition and excited for what’s ahead."

“The modern workforce is being challenged on all fronts and employees want learning that is relevant, timely and personalised to their specific needs” said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. ”Kineo’s data-led, employee-focused learning content approach delivers real outcomes for customers and sees them recognised as Strategic Leader once again in 2025.”

The 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning and full report can be viewed here.

----

About Kineo

Kineo is a global workplace learning company (part of City & Guilds Group) dedicated to enhancing business performance through innovative learning and technology solutions. Our comprehensive, consultative services cover learning and development strategy, tailored elearning content, off the shelf courses, and a range of learning technology solutions – from learning management systems to talent experience platforms. We empower organisations to thrive in the evolving landscape of learning and development, driving success through knowledge and skills acquisition.

Our commitment is to shape learning experiences that meet today's needs and anticipate and adapt to the challenges of tomorrow. With a focus on fostering growth, productivity, and employee engagement, Kineo stands as a partner in the journey towards excellence in workplace learning.

Learn more: www.kineo.com

------

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at: www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

------



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.