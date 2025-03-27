Retail Clinics And In Store Healthcare: Global Market Forecast For Rapid Growth To $77.62 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Retail Clinics And In Store Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail clinics and the in-store healthcare market size has experienced significant expansion recently and this growth is anticipated to continue. Rising from $32.30 billion in 2024 to an estimated $38.58 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate CAGR of this sector is a notable 19.5%. This growth can be linked to various factors including increasing healthcare costs, growing demand for accessible and affordable healthcare services, rising healthcare expenditure, and escalating incidence of chronic diseases.

What are the projections for the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market size over the next few years?

Incredibly, the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market size are projected to almost double over the next few years. By 2029, the market size is expected to reach an astonishing $77.62 billion, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%. Factors contributing to this rapid growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for accessible healthcare services, advancing healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of telehealth integration, and the delivery of vaccines at retail care clinics. Major future trends include shifting towards value-based care, technological advancements, expansion into chronic disease management, integration of telemedicine, and opportunities for e-pharmacy models.

How are communicable diseases driving growth in the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market?

A critical driving factor of this robust growth is the rising prevalence of communicable diseases. These illnesses triggered by infection agents like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites are transmitted from person to person. Factors contributing to the increasing prevalence of these diseases include poor sanitation, a lack of vaccination, and overcrowded living conditions. Retail clinics and in-store healthcare services provide a solution by offering convenient access to preventive care, vaccinations, and early diagnosis, significantly diminishing the spread of infections and promoting improved public health outcomes. An example is the rising tuberculosis rate, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, increased by 15% from 2.5 cases per 100,000 persons in 2022 to 2.9 in 2023.

Who are the significant players in the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market?

Leading companies in the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market include giants such as Walmart Inc., CVS Health Corporation, The Kroger Co., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Albertsons Companies Inc., Albertsons Companie, Inc., Tesco PLC, Publix Super Markets Inc., Loblaw Companies Limited, H-E-B, LP, Asda Stores Limited, Rite Aid Corporation, Meije, Inc., Giant Eagle Inc., Lloyds Pharmacy Limited, Superdrug Stores PLC, Waitrose & Partners, Bashas' Inc., Safeway Inc., and RediClinic LLC.

What new solutions are emerging in the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market?

Significantly, retail clinics and in-store healthcare market players are focusing on developing innovative solutions to enhance customer convenience. A notable trend is the introduction of in-store comprehensive healthcare services. These services cover a range of medical amenities provided directly within retail environments and include enhanced pharmacy and healthcare services. For instance, Tesco plc piloted its first health zone at its refurbished Cheshunt Extra store in November 2024. This new store concept combines food, health, and wellness ranges with enhanced pharmacy and healthcare services, offering customers advice, treatments, and even virtual GP appointments for a variety of health concerns.

How is the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market segmented?

1 Service Type: Acute Care, Preventive Care, Wellness And Screening, Chronic Disease Management

2 Ownership: Retail-Owned, Hospital-Owned, Independent

3 Payment Mode: Insurance, Out-Of-Pocket

4 Application: Big Box Retailer, Drugstore Chain, Grocery Chain, Standalone Drug Store

Subsegments include:

Acute Care: Minor Injuries Treatment, Common Illnesses Treatment, Infections and Skin Conditions Treatment

Preventive Care: Vaccinations and Immunizations, Health Risk Assessments, Lifestyle Changes Counselling and Education

Wellness And Screening: Blood Pressure Monitoring, Cholesterol and Blood Glucose Screening, Weight Management and Body Composition Analysis

Chronic Disease Management: Diabetes Management, Hypertension Monitoring, Asthma and COPD Management

Which regions are key players in the retail clinics and in-store healthcare market?

Crucially, North America was the largest region in the retail clinics and the in-store healthcare market in 2024. However, the forecasted fastest-growing region is Asia-Pacific. The report covers the Asian-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

