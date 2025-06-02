Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Integrated Facility Management Set to Reach $133.17 Billion by 2029 - A Comprehensive Outlook

It will grow to $133.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Is Steady Growth Palpable in the Integrated Facility Management Market?

The integrated facility management market has seen steady growth in recent years. The market is poised to grow from $96.95 billion in 2024 to $99.98 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to several levers including heightened cybersecurity measures, globalization and outsourcing, a focus on cost optimization and efficiency, rising health and safety concerns, and the deployment of cloud-based solutions.

What's the Prognosis for the Integrated Facility Management Market?

The integrated facility management market is expected to see robust growth in the next few years. The market is likely to swell to $133.17 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of low-code or no-code platforms, increased use of mobile facilities management apps, a heightened focus on cost optimization, resilience and business continuity planning, agile workspaces, and flexibility. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, focus on sustainability and green practices, remote facility management, integration of building information modeling Bim, demand for cloud-based IFM solutions, and emphasis on user experience and workplace well-being.

What's Fuelling the Growth of Integrated Facility Management Market?

The rising development of sustainable infrastructure is squarely influencing the growth of the integrated facility management IFM market. Increasing sustainability is incumbent on driving economic and social development, while focusing on environmental preservation. The surge in sustainable infrastructure underpins the rising demand for integrated facility management, as it offers solutions to responsibly engage with the environment, minimize resource depletion and deterioration, and ensure the long-term environmental quality of infrastructures.

Which Are the Major Companies Active in the Integrated Facility Management Market?

Key Industry Players include JLL Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, ISS A/S, CBRE Group Inc., Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo S. A., CBM Qatar LLC, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, MINES and Associates Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Atos SE, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, Infostretch Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited LTI, Nagarro Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Compass Group PLC, AHI Facility Services Inc., EMCOR Facility Services, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Nemetschek SE, Archidata International Inc., UpKeep Technologies Inc., FacilityOne Technologies, OfficeSpace Software Inc.

How is Technology Shaping the Integrated Facility Management Market?

Most companies operating in the integrated facility management market are focusing on technological advancements such as cybersecurity-enabled integrated facility management system, to enhance data protection, streamline operations, and provide secure, seamless management solutions for facilities across various industries. In essence, cybersecurity protects systems, networks, and data from cyber threats, by deploying a variety of technologies and practices to prevent unauthorized access and ensure data security.

How is the Integrated Facility Management Market Segmented?

The integrated facility management market is segmented by:

1 Solution: Project Management And Real Estate Portfolio Management And Lease Administration, Asset And Space Management, Maintenance Management, Energy And Environment Sustainability Management, Other Solutions

2 Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

3 End-User: Real Estate And Infrastructure, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, aerospace and defense, Supply Chain And Logistics, Utilities, Retail, Energy And Resources, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 Project Management And Real Estate Portfolio Management And Lease Administration: Project Planning And Execution, Lease Tracking And Administration

2 Asset And Space Management: Asset Tracking And Management, Space Utilization Analysis

3 Maintenance Management: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance

Which Regions Are Dominating the Integrated Facility Management Market?

North America dominated the integrated facility management market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the integrated facility management market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

