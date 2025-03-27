Architect Abbas Sherif Alaskari Launches YouTube Channel to Inspire Young Emirati Designers

Emirati architect blending tradition & innovation. Founder of Alaskari Designs. Passionate about sustainability, culture & design mentorship.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Emirati architect and founder of Alaskari Designs, Abbas Sherif Alaskari , has officially launched a YouTube channel aimed at mentoring and inspiring the next generation of designers and architects in the UAE and beyond. The channel, titled “Design with Abbas”, offers an inside look at Abbas’s creative process, architectural projects, cultural explorations, and sustainable design philosophy.With over a decade of experience working on iconic projects across the Emirates — from luxury eco-resorts to culturally driven urban spaces — Abbas brings a unique perspective rooted in innovation, heritage, and environmental responsibility. Through this platform, he aims to share practical knowledge, behind-the-scenes project walkthroughs, design tips, and stories that bridge modern architecture with traditional Emirati identity.“This channel is my way of giving back,” said Abbas Sherif Alaskari. “When I was starting out, I wished there were more resources tailored to our region and culture. I want to share what I’ve learned — the wins, the challenges, and the vision — with the young creatives shaping tomorrow’s UAE.”In addition to project case studies and field insights, the channel will also feature:Sketching & Concept Development tutorialsInterviews with local architects and engineersVisits to heritage sites like Al Fahidi Fort and Qasr Al HosnQ&A sessions with students and aspiring designersSustainable design solutions for the UAE’s climate and urban growthAbbas is already well known in the architecture community for his dedication to mentorship, cultural preservation, and sustainability. With this YouTube initiative, he continues that mission by making design education free, visual, and accessible to anyone with a passion for architecture.The Youtube channel is now live and can be accessed at: https://www.youtube.com/@abbassherifalaskari-f6f New videos will be posted weekly, and subscribers can join the conversation using the hashtag #DesignWithAbbas.

