Prostate Health Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Prostate Health Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Prostate Health Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

A significant growth in the prostate health market size has been observed recently. The market is projected to escalate from $34.07 billion in 2024 to $37.34 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. The growth during the historic period is attributed to factors such as an aging population, increased PSA screening, rising awareness campaigns, advancements in hormone therapy, and growing incidence rates.

What is the expected growth for the prostate health market in the coming years?

The prostate health market size is forecasted to experience strong growth in the next few years. Projected to reach $53.25 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3%, this growth will be driven by the growing adoption of precision medicine, increasing use of AI-powered diagnostics, expansion of targeted radiotherapies, rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, and improved genetic profiling for risk assessment. Leading trends in the forecast period include AI-powered risk assessment, liquid biopsy advancements, next-generation radiotheranostics, immunotherapy innovations, and real-time biomarker monitoring.

What are the primary drivers for growth in the prostate health market?

The rising incidence of prostate cancer is expected to be a major growth driver for the prostate health market. Prostate cancer, which often materializes as adenocarcinomas, is a type seen most commonly in men and occurs when cells in the prostate gland proliferate uncontrollably. The rising prevalence of this form of cancer is mainly due to an aging population, enhanced screening practices, and lifestyle choices such as obesity and physical inactivity. The prevalence of prostate cancer in 2023, as reported by the American Cancer Society ACS, seemed to be a matter of concern with approximately 288,300 new cases expected to be diagnosed in the US and an estimated 34,700 fatalities anticipated from the disease. Therefore, the growing occurrence of prostate cancer is likely to fuel the prostate health market's growth.

What are the major companies operating in the prostate health market?

The prostate health market is populated with key industry players like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Genentech Inc., Teleflex Inc., Elekta AB, Myriad Genetics Inc., Freenome, Theragenics Corporation, CureVac BV, ArsenalBio, Roivant Sciences, Artera Inc., Veru Inc., HistoSonics Inc., Immunic Inc., Ezra, Francis Medical, CorTechs Labs, Lucida Medical, Serimmune Inc., Alessa Therapeutics.

What noteworthy advancements have been observed in the prostate health market?

Major companies operating in the prostate health market are focusing on technological advancements such as AI-powered risk assessment to secure a competitive advantage. In September 2024, Nanostics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Canada, and Protean BioDiagnostics, a United States-based biotechnology company, collaborated to release CDX Prostate, a diagnostic tool for men at risk of aggressive prostate cancer. It uses AI-powered learning models to analyze biological data and clinical information, generating a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer, and allows healthcare providers and patients to make informed decisions about biopsy processes after a high prostate-specific antigen PSA test result or an abnormal digital rectal exam DRE.

How is the global prostate health market segmented?

The prostate health market can be divided based on disease indication into Prostate Cancer, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, Prostatitis. The treatment spectrum includes Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Surgical Treatments, Other Treatments, and the market is divided by distribution channels into E-Commerce Stores, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels.

Further slice down into subsegments can be observed as:

1 By Prostate Cancer: Localized Prostate Cancer, Metastatic Prostate Cancer

2 By Benign Prostate Hyperplasia: Mild BPH, Moderate BPH, Severe BPH

3 By Prostatitis: Acute Bacterial Prostatitis, Chronic Bacterial Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis Non-Bacterial

What are the regional observations in the prostate health market?

In 2024, North America represented the largest proportion in the prostate health market. However, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

