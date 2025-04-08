Pat Robertson of the 700 Club Unveils Prestige Fine Art Masterpieces for Chapel in Virginia Beach

Prestige Fine Art paintings in the Chapel in Virginia Beach "The Baptism of Christ" by Veronese (Pitti Museum) Prestige Artist Copy Prestige artist copy of "Adoration of the Magi" by Rubens

Religious paintings copied by artist to adorn chapel walls

I was delighted to learn you have a really fine artist in Italy who can do a high-class copying job for me on the Rubens. I will give you some exact dimensions for my wall.” — Pat Robertson / 700 Club Chairman

FORT LAUDERDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 700 Club, a popular Christian television program, has recently commissioned two 8-foot paintings for their chapel in Virginia Beach. These stunning masterpieces, "Vision of Ezekiel" and "The Baptism of Christ," were carefully selected from the prestigious Pitti Museum in Italy and brought to life by the skilled artists of Prestige Fine Art (PFA).The discovery of PFA's talent by Pat Robertson, the host of the 700 Club, has caused quite a buzz in the art world. The renowned artist, who has been creating beautiful pieces for over 20 years, was approached by Robertson himself to create these magnificent paintings for the church. The decision to choose PFA was based on their exceptional attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of the original paintings.The PFA team worked tirelessly to gather references and materials on the selected paintings, ensuring that every brushstroke was a true representation of the original masterpieces. The result is two breathtaking paintings that will now adorn the walls of the 700 Club's chapel, providing a source of inspiration and reflection for all who visit.The unveiling of these paintings marks a significant milestone for both PFA and the 700 Club. It is a testament to the power of art to bring people together and inspire faith. The 700 Club and PFA are excited to share these masterpieces with the world and hope that they will serve as a reminder of the beauty and power of faith. For more information on PFA and their work, visit their website at www.prestigefineart.com The 700 Club and PFA invite everyone to come and witness the beauty of these paintings in person at the chapel in Virginia Beach. These masterpieces are a true testament to the talent and dedication of the PFA team and a reflection of the 700 Club's commitment to spreading the message of faith and hope.

Pat Robertson from 700 club speaks about his satisfaction of working with Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art

