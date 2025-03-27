Almost one thousand more life-saving defibs in the community

South Australians now have greater access to life-saving equipment in a cardiac arrest, in the next step of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s world-leading laws to mandate defibrillators in the community right across the state.

Sporting clubs and other organisations are being encouraged to apply for a grant in a new program that’s already helped the purchase of nearly 1,000 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in the community.

It’s part of the Government’s world-leading legislation aimed at making sure AEDs are accessible to everyone in the community in an emergency, which will take full effect from the beginning of next year.

To help people comply with the law, the South Australian AED Grants Program is open to community and sporting groups and religious organisations - offering grants of $1,000 to eligible organisations for each building/facility used for sporting or community purposes to assist with the purchase of an AED.

Around 70 per cent of the 977 successful grant applications so far are for community and sporting groups and religious organisations in regional South Australia.

One recipient from the first round of grants was North Eastern MetroStars Soccer Club in Klemzig, which was successful in receiving funding to help subsidise the purchase of an AED for its new clubrooms. The club is home to more than 35 teams and has close to 400 players.

Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, are portable electronic medical devices that monitor heart rhythms and deliver assisted electrical shock (‘defibrillation’) in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

These devices make an extraordinary difference in the community, as every minute defibrillation is delayed to a person suffering a cardiac arrest, their chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent.

Adelaide man Paul Rhigas can thank an AED for saving his life when he collapsed while playing tennis last October. One of his friends started CPR and the others went to grab the AED, which they applied before paramedics arrived on scene. Mr Rhigas has survived three cardiac arrests and now has an internal defibrillator.

AEDs require no training and can be used by anyone who recognises the signs of a cardiac arrest, when someone’s heart is no longer functioning correctly, and they collapse and stop breathing normally.

This program is set to assist community and sporting organisations to have AEDs installed to meet the requirements of the new laws which take full effect on 1 January 2026.

The laws, which are being rolled out in stages, mandate AEDs in certain public buildings such as schools, libraries, sporting facilities, local council offices, theatres, swimming pools and places of worship.

Obligations to install AEDs started for State Government-owned buildings, facilities, and emergency service vehicles on 1 January 2025, and will commence for all remaining in-scope buildings, facilities and prescribed vehicles (trains, trams and public buses) on 1 January 2026.

To be eligible, the applying organisation must meet certain criteria, such as having an active Australian Business Number (ABN), and be a not-for-profit club, association or organisation that is sport or community related. Grant recipients will be responsible for the installation, maintenance and registration of the AED.

Anyone calling Triple Zero (000) during a cardiac arrest emergency will be directed to the nearest AED by the operator.

The South Australian AED Grants Program is currently open to community and sporting organisations, with applications closing 5pm Wednesday 30 April 2025.

A separate grant round is currently open for religious organisations, with applications closing 5pm Wednesday 30 April 2025.

For more information on the Grants Program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit South Australian Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Grants Program

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Every minute matters in a cardiac emergency, which is why the State Government is making AEDs mandatory in public spaces.

Our world-leading laws are aimed at saving lives by making defibs widely available across the state.

We are supporting sporting and community clubs, and religious organisations, with a grants program that has already delivered close to 1,000 AEDs in the community.

I strongly encourage eligible clubs or organisations to apply. It could save a life.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive, Marina Bowshall

Preventive Health SA has provided funding to support the purchase of almost 1,000 AEDs across the state.

I want to encourage any community group, sporting club or religious organisation to go to the Preventive Health website and check if they’re eligible for a grant. They could play a big part in bringing a life-saving device to their community.

Improving access to AEDs across South Australian communities will save lives.

Attributable to Metro Stars club doctor, Dr Mario Soteriou

The club and community of the North Eastern MetroStars are grateful to have received grant funding for a potentially life-saving AED.

AEDs are essential devices that increase the chance of survival when someone collapses outside of hospital.

This AED is installed near the pitch to not only benefit the players and referees directly but also the wider community who attend the matches.

Attributable to Paul Rhigas

I had a cardiac arrest, my colleagues, with no training, went into the clubhouse, grabbed the AED, turned it on, listened to the instructions – and they brought me back. They just had to know where it was and turn it on – it did the rest.

These devices are self-teaching – you don’t need to have medical training to help someone survive a cardiac arrest. I’m back playing tennis, and the club is looking at putting in a second AED as the building is 35 metres long.