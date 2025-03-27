AGA Nanotech (UK) Wins the 2025 EWMA Innovation Competition

AGA Nanotech Wins EWMA Innovation Prize 2025

The winner AGA Nanotech was recognized for its groundbreaking Battlestar™ antimicrobial delivery system and awarded 10.000 EUR.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Wound Management Association ( EWMA ) and the EWMA Innovation Alliance (EIA) proudly announce AGA Nanotech as the winner of the 2025 edition of the EWMA Innovation Competition – sponsored by Convatec, a global leader in medical products and technology and ProDevLabs, a leading pre-clinical and wound care CRO. The winner was recognized for its groundbreaking Battlestar™ antimicrobial delivery system, which demonstrates broad-spectrum efficacy against bacteria, fungi, viruses, and spores, with no risk of resistance.During the EWMA Innovation Forum, CEO Harsha Siani accepted the €10,000 prize on behalf of AGA Nanotech.Kirsi Isoherranen, President of EWMA, commented: "This prize honors solutions with the potential to enhance the quality and effectiveness of wound care, ultimately improving patients' lives. AGA Nanotech is a well-deserved winner of the 2025 EWMA Innovation Competition."Sean Willis, Vice President, Research & Development, Advanced Wound Care at Convatec, said: "Many congratulations to the winner, Aga Nanotech, and their novel technology. It’s a highly innovative advancement adding to the crucial development and adoption of new and improved solutions in managing wounds."Mitch Sanders, CEO at ProDevLabs said “It is crucial to facilitate the development and uptake of new and better solutions into clinical use as wounds are a burden on societies on a level with cancer. AGA Nanotech has developed a solution with the potential for investors and subsequent commercialization.About Aga Nanotech:AGA Nanotech is dedicated to preserving antibiotics, protecting patients, and preventing resistance through its innovative antimicrobial delivery system, Battlestar™. Battlestar™ offers an advanced, non-antibiotic solution that combats biofilms and multidrug-resistant infections while promoting healing. By generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) in situ, Battlestar™ targets multiple microbial pathways, providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial and antibiofilm activity.For more information about Aga Nanotech, visit www.agananotech.com About EWMA (EMWA):EWMA is a non-profit organization committed to advancing education and research in wound management. For more information about EWMA, visit www.ewma.org About EWMA Innovation Alliance (EIA):EIA is a membership-based ecosystem dedicated to advancing innovation in wound care across Europe. For more information, visit www.ewmainnovationalliance.org About the EWMA Innovation Forum:The EWMA Innovation Forum is an annual event organized by EIA addressing the unmet clinical needs in wound management.About Convatec:Convatec sponsored the EWMA Innovation Forum and Innovation Competition.Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With more than 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec’s revenues in 2024 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com Convatec contact:mediarelations@convatec.comAbout ProDevLabs:ProDevLabs sponsored the EWMA Innovation Forum and Innovation Competition. ProDevLabs is a Premier Wound Care R&D and Preclinical CRO. We are a Full-Service CRO and can help clients navigate the process of commercializing a new product, with 30+ years’ experience in wound repair and regeneration, biologics, biomaterials, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Our expert Scientists and Business Advisors help clients steer through the uncertain waters to ensure speed to market and commercial success.ProDevLabs contact:CEO Mitch Sandersmitch.sanders@prodevlabs.comEnquiries about EWMA Innovation Alliance and CompetitionEWMA Innovation AlliancePeter Frank, CoordinatorEmail: pf@ewma.orgPhone: +45 3842 958

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.