Introducing Policy Brief Series on Sea and Human Security in the Indo-Pacific

26 March 2025 Hiroshima, Japan – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) introduces a series of policy briefson Sea and Human Security in the Indo-Pacific. The briefs were produced through the 2024 UNITAR Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Sea and Human Security Training Programme and represent the collaborative efforts of the programme participants, including government officialsNGO representatives, academics, and private-sector stakeholders from across the Indo-Pacific region. Through introducing these policy briefs, UNITAR aims to amplify the voices of emerging leaders in the region. 

Each brief presents actionable regional recommendations to address critical challenges in sea and human security, including climate change, natural disasters, environmental degradation and other pressing issues that threaten the livelihood of coastal communities and the resilience of marine ecosystems. 

