Ensuring Privacy Protection in IoT Devices: A Look at Milesight’s VS125 AI Stereo Vision People Counter

VS125 AI Stereo Vision People Counter GDPR Guideline VS125 AI Stereo Vision People Counter Certificate Milesight people sensing product series The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ⭐𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝In the rapidly growing Internet of Things (IoT) industry, the demand for intelligent solutions has reached unprecedented heights. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market is expected to reach $4,062.34 billion by 2032, with the people counting solution market playing a key role in this growth. People counters are widely used across various industries, including retail, smart building, and public spaces, to improve operational efficiency, resource allocation, and safety.As businesses deploy people counters in large numbers, privacy issues have emerged. Tracking, counting, and analyzing individuals' movements and behaviors can result in the collection of sensitive data. Since the implementation of 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗚𝗗𝗣𝗥) in 2018, the EU has set a global benchmark for privacy protection. To comply with this regulation, businesses must not only implement technical measures to safeguard data but also navigate increasingly complex compliance requirements.⭐𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The collection and processing of sensitive data are regulated by privacy laws such as the GDPR, which require strict privacy protection measures, including minimizing data collection, ensuring data accuracy, providing transparent data usage policies, and granting individuals control over their data. Businesses that fail to comply with these regulations could face severe penalties.At the forefront of addressing these challenges, Milesight, as a leader in IoT solutions, remains committed to enhancing operational efficiency while safeguarding privacy. Milesight's People Sensing Series combines cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to privacy protection. Its products include AI-driven algorithms, binocular vision, radar, and time-of-flight (ToF) sensing. Through these advanced technologies, Milesight provides solutions to improve operational efficiency across industries while adhering to the highest privacy standards and ensuring data protection.⭐𝐔𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐕𝐒𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬As a GDPR-certified AI stereo vision people counter, Milesight VS125 AI Stereo Vision People Counter incorporates stringent privacy protection measures in its design, addressing the privacy challenges of IoT devices. This device combines binocular stereo vision technology with AI algorithms to accurately count people with 99.8% accuracy and identify individual attributes (such as gender, children, employees, etc.) for behavioral analysis. Milesight VS125 focuses on protecting personal data and perfectly demonstrates how to provide actionable insights while safeguarding privacy.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄Milesight VS125 supports different image preview modes to maximize privacy protection:➊ Depth video stream mode: Avoids privacy issues while providing dynamic scene and person visual information.➋ Black-and-white single-frame image mode: Displays a scene image only when no one is present, with no real-time video.➌ No image mode: Completely eliminates images, drawing detection lines and areas based only on historical and real-time trajectories.𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁Access control: Milesight VS125 ensures that only authenticated users can access the device and data through HTTPS and digest authentication mechanisms, preventing unauthorized access and data leaks.Data encryption: When transmitting and storing personal information such as user passwords, Milesight VS125 uses strong encryption algorithms (e.g., SHA256) and secure transmission protocols (e.g., TLS, HTTPS) to ensure data confidentiality and integrity.𝗚𝗗𝗣𝗥 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴👉Article 5 Principles relating to processing of personal dataMilesight VS125 only collects the personal information necessary for performing core functions, such as body contours and movement trajectories, ensuring data minimization. All data is only used for the purposes explicitly disclosed to users, ensuring transparency and legality. Data storage and processing are done on the device, and users can manually delete data, maintaining full control over their data.👉Article 6 Lawfulness of processingMilesight VS125 adheres to the principles of lawfulness, fairness, and transparency, clearly informing users about data collection methods and purposes, and providing simple mechanisms for users to withdraw consent, ensuring compliance with GDPR.👉Article 25 Data protection by design and by defaultMilesight VS125 integrates data protection principles into its design phase, ensuring that devices and services are inherently compliant with data protection requirements, minimizing personal data processing.👉Article 32 Security of processingMilesight VS125 implements industry-standard security measures, including personal data encryption, access control, and regular security audits to ensure data processing security.Milesight VS125 features adjustable installation height and device cascading support, enabling extensive and precise data collection for large venues such as buildings, malls, and retail stores.𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀➊ Building Management: In smart buildings, particularly in office spaces, Milesight VS125 AI Stereo Vision People Counter helps optimize space utilization by monitoring personnel density in meeting rooms, office areas, break rooms, and workstations in real-time, avoiding unnecessary energy waste. It can accurately count people flow with an accuracy rate of 99.8%, while fully protecting privacy. When traffic changes, Milesight VS125 can also adjust the HVAC system accordingly.➋Retail Optimization: In the retail industry, Milesight VS125 provides precise traffic analysis for stores, helping businesses optimize layouts, adjust product displays, and improve operational efficiency. The device analyzes attributes such as gender, age group, and employee recognition, helping businesses understand customer shopping behavior, preferences, and potential influencing factors, thus improving marketing decisions and personnel deployment.➌Public Services: In public facilities such as banks, museums, and churches, Milesight VS125 effectively manages foot traffic, enhancing security and service quality. The device ensures data security and protects visitor privacy through encryption, access control, and regular security audits. Its advanced AI functions not only improve service efficiency but also optimize resource allocation and enhance the visitor experience.⭐𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭’𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧As a leader in the IoT field, Milesight is dedicated to providing high-quality smart device solutions while placing a strong emphasis on privacy protection and data security. Milesight’s People Sensing solution, leveraging its strong technological capabilities, helps industries optimize spaces, improve operational efficiency, and allocate resources effectively from the perspectives of people counting, space occupancy, and individual care, driving intelligent decision-making. Milesight sets the standard for empowering businesses while safeguarding privacy by combining technological advancements with robust privacy protection features.𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒖𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒍𝒆, 𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆: VS125 GDPR Guideline ⭐𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐱1. Fortune Business Insights: IoT Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis -2032, Published 2025.2. KPMG: Consumer Loss Barometer, Published 2019.3. GDPR Full Text: Official EU Regulations, Available at: https://gdpr-info.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.