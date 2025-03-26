Highway 99 closed overnight at Duffey Lake Road due to avalanche

CANADA, March 26 - Highway 99 remains closed at Duffey Lake Road just north of Pemberton on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, as the Ministry of Transportation and Transit staff and contractors work to clear avalanche debris from the road.

A partial avalanche occurred over the highway on Path 51. With a high risk for additional avalanche activity, ministry contractors performed a heli-bombing operation to trigger the release of the remaining material. The ministry’s maintenance contractor is working to remove the debris from the road.

With warmer temperatures and precipitation in the overnight forecast, there is a possibility of more avalanche activity. To ensure the safety of the travelling public, Highway 99 will remain closed at the location overnight and will be reassessed at first light to determine if conditions permit the safe reopening of the highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and reminded to obey signage. People who choose to travel should prepare for delays and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with extra supplies, including food, water and blankets.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travellers should continue to monitor DriveBC: https://www.drivebc.ca/