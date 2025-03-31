GNYCC'S 2025 WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH EVENT ALSO FEATURED MODEL AND ICE SKATING CHAMPION ANITA JONES' ICE SKATING BOOK

Recently Appointed Diana Mahrach's International Coutour Designer's Ambassador Model, 70 Medals Plus, Champion Ice-Skater, TV Talk Show Host and Tutorial Ice-Skating Author Anita Jones. was among VIPS who attended GNYCC's Chamber of Commerce 2025 Women's

My return to previous runway and hair modeling with the late Veronica Forbes, and host appearances on Debbie Given’s Cable TV show, was inevitable. Before then, I won several medals and one in France.” — Anita Jones

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE GREATER NEW YORK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2025 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH TRIBUTE INCLUDED THE STATUESQUE AMBASSADOR FASHION MODEL ANITA JONES, TV TALK SHOW HOST, AND AUTHOR, AUTOGRAPHING THE INSTRUCTIONAL ICE-SKATING BOOK BY A BLACK AUTHOR ANITA, 70 MEDALS CHAMPIONSHIP ICE-SKATER.Mark Jaffe, Founder/ President of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce / GNYCC 2025 Women’s History Month, two tier’s program from 4:30 to 8:00 pm, was sponsored by Emigrant Mortgage, New York State Department of Labor and Workers’ Compensation Board. As usual, business and social networking at GNYCC Chamber of Commerce, and events attract diverse VIP professionals, among start-up entrepreneurs, artists, academicians, etc.The GNYCC 2025 Women’s History Month Tribute featured five women historically advising, promoting, training and their educational services for multi-cultural businesses, government agencies, organizations to immeasurably succeed. Presenters: Digit Gibson, Westchester County Director of Economic Development; Terry Holiday, U.S. Air Force Retired Colonel, and GNYCC Chair; Aleida Frederico, Former VP Commercial Banking, TD Bank and Chair of Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, introduced honorees Deniz Kocak, Turkish American Restaurant and Officer of Turkish American Chamber of Commerce; Shari Rosen Ascher, Westchester County Small Business Policy Director and Dobbs Ferry Trustee; Sonia Montano, Vice President Montano Wood Chair and President of Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Anita Jones, the stunning ambassador model graced Diana Mahrach’s exquisite navy blue embroidered and gold mesh cocktail dress at GNYCC 2025 Women’s History Month Tribute, at 20 West 44th Street, Manhattan. As GNYCC members and guests flanked presenters and honorees with congratulations, Jones, also a Mind Tuning Multimedia TV Talk Show Host, attempts to provide each of them with a complimentary copy of her “How to Become A Free Style Ice-Skater in Your Spare Time, Year Round,” (ICEWORKS 2010) fizzled.At the International Haute Couture Diana Mahrach’s 2025 Fashion Week’s Runway Gala, at 3 West 51st and Fifth Avenue, Anita, recently a Diana Mahrach’s Ambassador appointed model was garbed in the designer’s elegant black and red gown. A week later, surprisingly with ease, Anita's multi-tasked autographing customers’ purchases of her tutorial ice-skating book, while modeling some Machrach’s designer collections, in Wall Street’s Dept Store, New York City.“My return to previous runway and hair modeling , with the late Veronica Forbes, and guest host appearances on the Debbie Given’s Cable TV show, was inevitable," Anita pleasantly recalls. "Including that which I won in France. Yes, I’m comfortable with my forthcoming reprinted color tutorial book to be available on Amazon, because I was previously reluctant. Back then, employed as a full-time legal word processor. help financed my book. Several years later my freestyle ice-skater video tutorial was produced and aired on King Melvin Brown’s Mind Tuning Multimedia’s Roku TV platform.” About 30 years ago, Seree Newsom inspired Jones’ ice-skating. During the 1980s Debbie Thomas a Black woman, won a U.S. Olympics’ Bronze Medal. Mabel Fairbanks is the only Black female inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.As seen in New York Global.Biz Magazine’s Dec/Jan. 2025 issue of Anita’s retro full-page cover ad, comprise nine photos modeling Seventh Avenue’s popular prestigious female furrier’s Julianna Furs in Black Noir Magazine, when natural furs were legally sold.As published in New York Global.Biz and About Men’s Fall Magazines, Mind Tuning Multimedia’s Anita Jones’ engaging interviews are second to none. Both publications feature her books and more. - -END —.Visit: anitaaxeljones.com.Press inquiries contact: mtmlenpress@gmail.com; kingmelvin1952@gmail.comLeonora Keitt: 347.478.4868 or 929.237.8147

