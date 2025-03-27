William Jackson Reaffirmed as Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in South Carolina by The National Trial Lawyers

North Charleston, South Carolina – The National Trial Lawyers has once again recognized William (Wilson) Jackson of The Steinberg Law Firm, Summerville, for his outstanding performance in civil litigation by reaffirming his status as a member of the prestigious Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers in South Carolina.

This notable honor showcases Mr. Jackson’s dedication and skill in advocating for civil plaintiffs, reflecting his exceptional trial results, peer endorsements, and the high standard of legal practice he upholds. A distinction of this magnitude indicates the influential role young trial lawyers have in shaping the legal landscape and Jackson’s significant impact in the field.

The Top 40 Under 40 is a professional, invitation-only organization that meticulously selects attorneys according to strict criteria, including trial performance, leadership qualities, and contributions to their respective fields. By achieving this rank, Mr. Jackson joins an elite cadre of prodigious attorneys who demonstrate proficiency in their practice areas and a commitment to client advocacy.

Mr. Jackson’s re-selection not only honors his individual accomplishments but also signifies a continuing relationship with The National Trial Lawyers. The organization commends Jackson for his substantial contributions during its recent period of significant growth and expansion.

The Steinberg Law Firm, a cornerstone of the South Carolina legal community since 1927, takes immense pride in this reaffirmation. The firm’s longstanding tradition of providing legal assistance to victims of negligence—including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and automobile accidents—is further solidified by this acknowledgment of Mr. Jackson’s talents and professional excellence.

The National Trial Lawyers is recognized for fostering high-quality networking opportunities, advancing legal education, and promoting progressive ideas within the legal community. It serves to highlight the achievements of trial lawyers while providing a crucial platform for the sharing of knowledge and the promotion of justice.

William Jackson’s unwavering commitment to legal excellence and the pursuit of justice remains a testament to The Steinberg Law Firm’s dedication to its clients and its unwavering commitment to uphold the highest standards of the legal profession in South Carolina.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927 including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.