Arcfra Recognized as A Sample Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Report

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, many enterprises have been actively evaluating alternative virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions.A recent Gartnerreport, A Guide to Choosing a VMware Alternative in the Wake of Broadcom Acquisition, has identified Arcfra as one of the Sample Vendors for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI). According to Gartner, “I&O leaders must rapidly identify the most suitable VMware alternatives for their environment.” For tactical options, “Hyperconverged infrastructure stands out for its robust integration capabilities and adaptability for immediate needs.”As IT leaders navigate the complexities of modernizing their infrastructure in the wake of Broadcom acquisition, Arcfra delivers a unified enterprise cloud platform designed for flexibility, performance, and long-term cost efficiency.“The shift to modern IT infrastructure requires scalability and simplicity,” said Wenhao Xu, Co-founder and CEO at Arcfra. “We are committed to providing a future-ready enterprise cloud platform that enables organizations to transition seamlessly while optimizing cost efficiency, reliability, and performance.”Arcfra’s solutions help businesses simplify cloud management, enhance workload performance, and ensure high availability, empowering IT teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure complexity.Gartner, A Guide to Choosing a VMware Alternative in the Wake of Broadcom Acquisition, By Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Mike Cisek, 18 March 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Arcfra is an IT innovator that simplifies on-premises enterprise cloud infrastructure with its full-stack, software-defined platform. In the cloud and AI era, we help enterprises effortlessly build robust on-premises cloud infrastructure from bare metal, offering computing, storage, networking, security, backup, disaster recovery, Kubernetes service, and more in one stack. Our streamlined design supports both virtual machines and containers, ensuring a future-proof infrastructure.

