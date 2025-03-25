Governor Katie Hobbs Honors Native Veterans After Trump Administration Removes Flags from Phoenix Veterans’ Hospital

Phoenix, AZ – Last week, Arizonans were dismayed to find out that the flags representing the 22 federally-recognized Tribes in Arizona were Last week, Arizonans were dismayed to find out that the flags representing the 22 federally-recognized Tribes in Arizona were removed from the Carl T. Hayden Phoenix Veterans' Administration Medical Center in Phoenix. After the flags were left with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, they were entrusted to the Governor by Tribal leaders. In recognition of the service Tribal Veterans have delivered to their state and their country, Governor Hobbs will display the Tribal flags in the Executive Tower rotunda. “Arizona is proud of the Tribal Veterans who sacrificed for their country,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We should be recognizing their service, not disrespecting their heritage. It’s my honor to display these flags at the Executive Tower, and I am grateful to all the Tribal leaders who have entrusted me with this responsibility. I will always support our Veterans, and vow to keep these flags safe until they can be returned to their rightful place at the VA hospital.”

Tribal leaders shared their outrage about the removal of the flags, and their appreciation for Governor Hobbs’ action and partnership. “The Community is grateful that we had the opportunity to receive the tribal flags and to have them for the short time and we are thankful Governor Hobbs has agreed to take the flags to display them at the Arizona Capitol, a more prominent and appropriate place for them to be located. We are hopeful these twenty-two tribal nation flags can be viewed in recognition of the Native American veterans that served in the U.S. Military of the United States.” – President Martin Harvier, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community “For generations, service members from the Ak-Chin Indian Community and each of Arizona’s tribal nations have proudly defended this country. Their sacrifice must be recognized, and the first step is immediately returning the 22 Tribal flags to their rightful place at the Phoenix VA.” – Chairman Gabriel Lopez, Ak-Chin Indian Community “As Chairwoman for the Cocopah Tribe, I find the removal of our tribal flags both insulting and disrespectful to all the members of the 22 federally recognized tribes in our state. The Cocopah Tribe is a small Tribe but, per capita, we have had a large percentage of our men and women serve this nation only to be disrespected by the very country they defended. I, personally, come from a family where all my uncles and brother served. All received Purple Hearts and the silver star. Our contribution to this country is/were great, now it seems we are being erased. We are citizens of this nation and we should be recognized for the service of our proud men and women. The removal of tribal flags sends a message that the sacrifices made are irrelevant. On behalf of all tribal members who served and their families, the Cocopah Tribe, request reconsideration and reposting the tribal flags.” – Chairwoman Sherry Cordova, Cocopah Tribe “The removal of the Colorado River Indian Tribes flag as well as the other 21 Tribal Nation Flags from the Carl T. Hayden Phoenix Veterans' Administration Medical Center in Phoenix is troubling, confusing, and disrespectful. The 22 Tribal flags removed not only represent the Arizona Tribes, but more importantly, they represent the countless men and women from those tribal nations who proudly served in the military. Many sacrificed and gave their lives for their country. They deserve the utmost respect and honor and CRIT urges the VA to reconsider their decision. CRIT thanks the Salt River Pima Maricopa Community for honoring and temporarily displaying CRIT's flag in their community along with the other 21 Arizona Tribal flags.” – Colorado River Indian Tribes “The decision to remove the flags of Arizona’s Tribal Nations from the Phoenix Veterans Affairs hospital is profoundly disrespectful to the legacy of Native veterans who have honorably served this country. These flags are not just symbols – they represent the sovereignty, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of our Tribal Nations. Refusing to fly the flags of the twenty-two Arizona Tribal Nations dishonors the Native American service members who defended freedoms they were historically denied. We stand united in demanding the immediate restoration of these flags to their rightful place.” – Vice President Paul Russell, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation “As a veteran of the United States Army, the display of the 22 Tribal flags at the Phoenix VA hospital was a symbol of honor and appreciation for generations of Native American veterans who served on behalf of this country. In recognition of the critical contributions Native Americans have made to the United States through military service, we feel the decision to remove Tribal flags from public display at the Phoenix VA hospital should be rescinded.” – Shan Lewis, Vice Chairman, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and President of the Inter Tribal Association of Arizona (ITAA) “I strongly object to the recent removal of Arizona tribal flags from the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This insulting action ignores the long-standing recognition that Tribes and tribal membership is a political status, not racial classification. The Supreme Court has recognized the critical importance of this distinction and so should any policy from the federal government. What is particularly inappropriate is that the new policy apparently allows any political sovereign in the state of Arizona to have its flag displayed except an Indian tribe. This is an insult to the tribal members who serve in our armed forces at a higher per capita rate than any other group in America. The removal of these flags sends a harmful message that their sacrifices are being diminished or erased. I urge the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to reconsider this policy and take immediate action to restore the display of tribal flags at the Phoenix VA Hospital.” – Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, Gila River Indian Community “The Hopi Tribe strongly disagrees and opposes the removal of their flag and the flags of the other 21 federally recognized tribes of Arizona at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans Administration Medical Center in Phoenix. The Hopi have willingly served our Armed Services in the protection and defense of our homeland and our country. Our sacrifices are evident as witnessed by individuals like Pfc. Lori Piestewa along with our Hopi Code Talkers who used our Hopi lavayi (language) to protect the freedoms for all United States citizens. This action of the flag removals needs to be rescinded immediately.” – Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma, Hopi Tribe “The removal of our flags, symbols of our sovereignty, heritage, and the sacrifices of our Native American veterans, is an affront to the very principles of respect and recognition that the VA should uphold. We are grateful for Governor Hobbs’ leadership and unwavering support. We are confident that, together, we can ensure that the voices of our tribal nations are heard and that the service of our Native American veterans is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves.” – Chairman Duane Clarke, Hualapai Tribe “The removal of Arizona Tribal Nation flags from the Phoenix Veterans Affairs hospital is overtly offensive and a complete dishonor to our long history of selfless sacrifice to this country. I demand that we, as Sovereign Nations, who have given so much for this nation, be allowed representation by allowing our flags to be unfurled in VA facilities.” – Chairman Roland Maldonado, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians "Last week, we worked closely with our federal government to reinstate materials associated with our Navajo Code Talkers on federal websites. Although that action has since been resolved, our tribal flags being removed from the Phoenix VA hospital is completely disheartening. Especially since Native Americans and Alaska Natives are proud members of the military, enlisting at higher rates than other nationalities, inspired by patriotism, cultural values and the desire to protect their homelands. Although the VA has implemented a new policy to limit flag displays at its facilities, it is essential that the sovereignty of tribes continues to be represented." – President Buu Nygren, Navajo Nation “The Pascua Yaqui Tribe expresses deep disappointment in the decision by federal agencies to remove the flags of Arizona Tribal Nations from their facilities or any removal of the memory of Native American figures in US Military history. These actions disregard the significant contributions and sacrifices made by Native American veterans, including those from the Pascua Yaqui community, who have served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces. For generations, Native Americans have served at the highest rates of any demographic, demonstrating unwavering dedication to the defense of this nation. Our flags are symbols of our sovereignty, history, and the enduring commitment of our people to the values of service and honor. The removal of these flags or the memory of Native American figures in US Military diminishes the recognition and respect that our veterans rightfully deserve. We urge these agencies to reconsider their decisions and work collaboratively with tribal nations to ensure that the sacrifices of Native veterans are properly acknowledged and honored. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe remains committed to advocating for the rightful representation of all tribal nations within spaces dedicated to those who have served.” – Pascua Yaqui Tribe “There is no reason to do this other than to attempt to erase our history. Arizona has 22 sovereign tribal nations whose members have proudly and courageously served in the U.S. Armed Forces for generations, with many giving the ultimate sacrifice. Removing our tribal flags is insulting and disrespectful. But let me be clear: The Apache people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Native brothers and sisters from across Arizona and the United States. We are here. This is our land. And we are not going anywhere.” – Chairman Terry Rambler, San Carlos Apache Tribe “For generations, veterans from the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Arizona tribes have served in the U.S. armed forces with courage and honor. Unilaterally removing the 22 tribal flags from display at the Phoenix Veterans Administration Hospital is an insult to their service and sacrifice. The VA must correct this misguided action at once.” – Chairman Verlon Jose, Tohono O’odham Nation “As Chairwoman of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, I strongly oppose the removal of the 22 Arizona tribal nation flags from the Phoenix Veterans' Administration Medical Center. Native veterans have served this country with unwavering dedication for over 200 years. By removing these flags, the VA dishonors their sacrifices and undermines the sovereignty of tribal nations. It is an unacceptable and hurtful act that diminishes the contributions of Native veterans, and we urge the immediate restoration of their rightful recognition.” – Chairwoman Tanya Lewis, Yavapai-Apache Nation

