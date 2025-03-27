Federico Carmona and Lo.Bueno join to launch The State Of Mind — A Talent Accelerator Powering the Future of Music

Federico Carmona, Founder

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for shaping careers from behind the scenes, Venezuelan-born producer and executive Federico Carmona is unveiling his most ambitious venture yet: The State Of Mind, an innovative platform created in collaboration with the creative group Lo.Bueno.

Described as a creative accelerator, The State Of Mind merges artist development, film and music production, along with business consulting into a single powerhouse. Designed for artists, entrepreneurs, and creative brands, the platform aims to fast-track the growth of innovative talent across the Latin music industry and beyond.

Carmona, based in Puerto Rico, made his mark at Rimas Entertainment, where he played a pivotal role in A&R and Label Management. His guidance was instrumental in launching multi-platinum records, securing top global debuts on streaming platforms, and supporting award-nominated projects across the Grammys, Latin Grammys, Billboard, and more.

His resume is packed with high-profile credits, including:

Eladio Carrión’s acclaimed discography (Sauce Boyz, Sauce Boyz 2, Monarca, SEN2 KBRN VOL 1 & 2, 3MEN2 KBRN, and others)



Corina Smith’s hit album Triste Pero Siempre Mami and its acoustic version



Ñengo Flow’s RealG4Life Vol. 4 album.



Jowell & Randy’s anthems Viva El Perreo and Viva La Musik



Cazzu’s Nena Trampa (standard and deluxe)



Kiko El Crazy’s Llegó El Domi and Pila E Teteo



Amenazzy’s Baby featuring Nicky Jam and Farruko (multi-platinum) and Jalapeño Remix with Wiz Khalifa and Myke Towers



Alex Gargolas’ project Gargolas Forever



Now, with The State Of Mind, Carmona is taking his holistic approach to a global stage.

The State Of Mind joins Buentipo, Antpack, Migrante, and Hermano under the Lo.Bueno Group umbrella, strengthening its expansion with a presence in Colombia, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Chile, Peru, Panama, and Venezuela. This forms part of the global Stagwell network’s strategic positioning in Latin America. Together, they’re building bridges between creative disciplines and global opportunities.

“This platform was born from the realization that growth doesn't have to be slow,” Carmona says. “Many of the processes that took years can now be accelerated with the right tools, vision, and network. The State Of Mind is where ideas meet execution.”

Beyond Puerto Rico, the accelerator is currently developing projects in the U.S. (Los Angeles and Florida), Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Venezuela—reinforcing Carmona’s commitment to building creative ecosystems in culturally rich territories.

Before his music industry rise, Carmona came from the world of advertising and film. He worked under acclaimed producer Rodolfo Cova on award-winning films like Rock, Paper, Scissors, Blue and Not So Pink (Goya winner), and From Afar (Venice Golden Lion winner). That cinematic foundation still influences how he crafts artist stories.

He holds a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Full Sail University in Florida, where he graduated as Valedictorian and earned the Advanced Achievement Award. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Communication from Universidad Monteávila in Caracas, Venezuela.

With The State Of Mind, Carmona isn’t just launching a company — he’s creating a movement. One that blends storytelling, strategic thinking, and a global mindset to turn passion into legacy.

