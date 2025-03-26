Michole Briana White, Alix Lapri, Connor Paolo To Star In SheNYC Arts & Pathway Pictures’ Feature Film SHEEPWELL

Sheepwell is an incredibly special story that’s kept all of us up at night at SheNYC, ever since we first read the original play script.” — Danielle DeMatteo, Founder & Artistic Director of SheNYC Arts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michole Briana White (BMF: Black Mafia Family), Alix Lapri (Power Book II: Ghost), Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl) are set to topline Sheepwell, a dark comedy directed by Kim Caicedo. Also in the cast are Lauren Elizabeth Harris (How To Hack Birth Control) and Denise Grayson (TheSocial Network). Caicedo was recently announced as recipient of the DGA Jury Prize in the Latino category at the 30th Annual DGA Student Film Awards.The film is based on the award-winning off-Broadway play of the same title by Margaret Rose Caterisano, adapted into a screenplay by Caicedo and Danielle DeMatteo. Inspired by the Lope de Vega play Fuenteovejuna, Sheepwell is a shocking and vindictive feminist thriller that reveals what happens when an overconfident traveler messes with the wrong women. “Upon reading the script for the first time, I was immediately consumed by these women and the eerie, twisted Southern landscape that they’re trying to survive in,” says Caicedo. “This play is more than just a mystery and a thriller. It’s a real-life depiction of what women in our society have to fear and fight for every day.”“Sheepwell is an incredibly special story that’s kept all of us up at night at SheNYC, ever since we first read the original play script,” says DeMatteo, who is also the Founder & Artistic Director of SheNYC Arts. “We had the privilege of bringing it to life on an off-Broadway stage back in2023, and it’s going to be even more thrilling and shocking on screen.”The project is being produced by SheNYC Arts, the nationwide 501c3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight for gender equity in the entertainment industry, and Lauren Elizabeth Harris of Pathway Pictures. Harris founded Pathway Pictures, which is in development on five feature films and two series. “Being a longtime member of the SheNYC team has been incredibly fulfilling and inspired my company’s mission to produce gender marginalized works. Leading SheNYC’s newest expansion into film has been the honor of a lifetime," says Harris. SheNYC Arts has produced 114 shows off-Broadway and in their Festivals across the country.Sheepwell marks their debut feature film endeavor. Sheepwell began filming this March in Alabama.White is repped by SMS Talent Agency, and both White and Grayson are repped by Silver J Management; Lapri is repped by Alan Siegel, CESD Talent Agency; Paolo and Harris are repped by Untitled Entertainment. Harris is also repped by Zero Gravity Management.For media inquiries, contact: press@shenycarts.orgABOUT SHE NYC ARTSSheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to fighting for gender equity in the arts & entertainment industry. Founded in 2015, SheNYC Arts has since become the premier incubator for the best up-and-coming talent in the entertainment industry nationwide. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas-Fort Worth annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school studentsinterested in careers as playwrights and producers. New Pages, SheNYC’s licensing and publishing wing, makes the scripts that have been through our programs available for licensing across the country. In 2025, SheNYC will produce Sheepwell, its first feature film. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women’s Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people.Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org ABOUT PATHWAY PICTURESLauren Elizabeth Harris is an award-winning actor, producer, and founder of Pathway Pictures. Pathway's projects include Pink Moon (directed by SXSW alum Carol Brandt and starring Blu Del Barrio of Star Trek), Bat Sheva Guez’s Babies of Luna Park (The Gotham’s “Series Creators to Watch”), and Cece Wheeler’s Winners and Losers, which received the Indian Paintbrush Grant. Harris co-created and starred in the feminist web series It’s A Girl Thing, an officialselection at over 14 international film festivals. Her film Defining Dodo earned the LGBTQ Voices Award at the HBO-sponsored Latino Film Festival. Recently, she wrote, produced, and starred in the coming-of-age film Friends Wanted, alongside Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid). She works in development at Steve Buscemi’s Olive Productions and has prior experience with Voltage Pictures, Pretty Matches, and Double Nickel. She is a board member of SheNYC Arts,an active member of Women in Film, an associate member of WIP, and a former New York Events Leader for Film Fatales. She holds a BA in Acting and Spanish from USC and an MFA in Creative Producing from Columbia University.

