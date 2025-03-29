I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word , Presented by Atticus Publishing

‘Van Taylor Explores the Power of Words, Music, and Cultural Memory’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word , a powerful and thought-provoking debut by Van Taylor — a writer inspired not by academic accolades, but by rhythm, reflection, and real-life experience.Taylor’s journey to authorship began in an unexpected place: a piece of music he produced with a Civil War theme. That track sparked something deeper — a realization about the frequency and casual use of the N-word in urban music. It’s a word that echoes in lyrics, often softened by a vowel at the end, giving it a musical quality. But for Taylor, and many others, it’s not a term of endearment. It’s a word with heavy historical weight — one that deserves to be questioned, understood, and reframed.In this bold work, Taylor invites readers to explore the origin, usage, and cultural evolution of the N-word. He traces it back to the Latin word niger, simply meaning “black.” Yet, through time, the meaning and impact of the word have been distorted — used to divide, dehumanize, and define. “Black is just that,” Taylor writes, “not a nationality, nor a behavior.” He urges people of color and readers of all backgrounds to recognize that Latin was once spoken by their ancestors, and that words — like time — can move both forward and backward.Woven throughout the book are themes of history, identity, and social justice, all anchored in Taylor’s personal awakening. Though he doesn’t claim to be a historian or scholar, his voice is raw, unfiltered, and refreshingly honest. He addresses the skeptics head-on, acknowledging that some may question his credibility. But his message is clear: this is a book born from conviction, creativity, and a deep desire to challenge the status quo.He shared more about these ideas during his recent appearance on The Spotlight Network with host Logan Crawford. To hear the full conversation, please watch the embedded video below.Driven by passion and purpose, Van Taylor is not stopping here. He’s currently working on a children’s book, a self-help guide, a spiritual reflection, and even plans to write a movie script. Each project builds on his mission to help readers think differently — about the media, the past, and the power of language.I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word is a compelling call to re-examine how we speak, how we remember, and how we move forward. It’s available now through major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Van Taylor on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

