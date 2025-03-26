Indigenous women in Surrey will have new complex-care housing, support

CANADA, March 26 - Indigenous women with complex mental-health and substance-use challenges in and around Surrey will soon have access to safe, culturally supportive housing and wraparound services to help them with their recovery.

“Combining culturally appropriate and trauma-informed care with safe, secure housing is essential in helping Indigenous women heal and rebuild their lives,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “These new complex-care housing units offer the supports needed to help people stabilize and improve their well-being, all under one roof and for as long as they need.”

Starting in April 2025, complex-care housing services will be available for 10 Indigenous women living in Surrey with mental-health, substance-use and other concurrent health challenges. People living in this home will receive comprehensive, person-centred care that meets their specific needs, such as access to primary care, mental-health and substance-use services, counselling, cultural supports and daily living resources.

"Complex-care housing has helped me tremendously,” said Kaitlynn, who has lived experience. “Not only was I able to get the right care to fit my needs, but it also allowed me and my daughter to be healthy, housed and together on my pathway to healing.”

In partnership with the Province, this new initiative is led by the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA) and the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA). AHMA and FRAFCA will support the women accessing these specialized housing services to maintain a connection or reconnect to their culture.

“There’s a critical need to provide more supportive housing and complex care for people experiencing homelessness in Surrey,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “We are working with Indigenous organizations and health-care partners to ensure that culturally safe, wraparound care is available for Indigenous women so they can live full, healthy lives.”

As of March 1, 2025, the Province has expanded complex-care housing services to more than 500 people through 27 complex-care housing projects throughout B.C. Budget 2022 and Budget 2023 invested a total of $430 million to create and expand the complex-care housing program.

Complex-care housing is a key action in Belonging in BC, the Province’s homelessness action plan. It is also a part of the Province’s Safer Communities Action Plan, which is taking action to address the biggest challenges to keep people safe and communities strong. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including approximately 2,050 homes in Surrey.

Quotes:

Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions —

“Indigenous women in our community face unique challenges and these new housing units will provide the safe, supportive environment they need to thrive. By offering culturally appropriate care, we’re helping to create a foundation for healing and long-term well-being.”

Margaret Pfoh, chief executive officer, Aboriginal Housing Management Association —

“Complex-care housing is a direct response to the long-standing call for adequate, integrated health services in housing for Indigenous Peoples. Our approach is trauma-informed, culturally safe and proven to change lives. We know that it is crucial to respect people’s agency, dignity and choice when it comes to housing and services. People are living in encampments across B.C. for many reasons, and often it’s because of systemic racism and inter-generational poverty and trauma.”

Kyla Painter, executive director, Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA) —

“Safe, stable housing that is rooted in culture and community is the foundation for healing. At FRAFCA, we see first-hand the barriers Indigenous women face in accessing the care and housing they need to rebuild their lives. This new complex-care housing project is a significant step forward in providing a supportive, culturally safe space where women can heal and thrive. We are proud to partner with AHMA and the Province to bring this critical service to Surrey.”

Quick Facts:

In B.C., First Nations people are almost six times more likely to die from toxic-drug poisonings.

In 2023, 1,060 people experienced homelessness in Surrey, an increase of 65% from 2020.

In Metro Vancouver, approximately 33% of people experiencing homelessness identified as Indigenous.

A 2020 Point-in-Time Homelessness Count found Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Surrey were more likely to be living with addiction, acquired brain injury, have a learning disability or cognitive impairment than non-Indigenous people experiencing homelessness.

Launched in 2022, complex-care housing is designed for those whose mental-health or substance-use challenges overlap with other serious health conditions, such as brain injuries or mobility impairments.

