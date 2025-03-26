2nd Annual Girls INpowerment Conference Tackles Mental Health, Social Media Pressures, & Bullying

Compass Rose is hosting Girls INpowerment Conference on May 14 at DSST Green Valley Ranch Middle School to help give girls tools to cope with current challenges

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Free Event for Middle School GirlsWith teen suicide rates rising 53% in the last decade and middle school girls facing unprecedented challenges in mental health, social media pressures , and bullying, Compass Rose International is hosting the 2nd Annual Girls INpowerment Conference on May 14, 2025, at DSST: Green Valley Ranch Middle School—a free event designed to provide girls with the tools they need to build confidence, resilience, and self-awareness.This transformative event, themed "Discover Your Inner Compass," is designed to INpower girls with the skills and confidence they need to navigate today’s toughest challenges. With mental health concerns at an all-time high and social media fueling unrealistic expectations and cyberbullying, this conference couldn't come at a more critical time.A Call to Action: The Urgent Need for Girls' INpowermentMental Health Crisis: Anxiety and depression among middle school girls have skyrocketed, with 56% of youth aged 10-24 experiencing increased mental health struggles in recent years.Social Media Pressures: Studies show that 52% of girls aged 13-14 engage in disordered eating behaviors due to unrealistic online beauty standards.Bullying & Safety Risks: The rise in cyberbullying and peer pressure is eroding confidence and leading to self-esteem struggles in young girls."Middle school is one of the most critical times in a girl's life, and the challenges they face today are greater than ever before," said Katie Hilborn, founder of Compass Rose International. "This conference is about equipping them with the confidence, tools, and mentorship they need to navigate the world and realize their full potential."What Attendees Will ExperienceInspiring Speakers: Stories of triumph from trailblazers who turned struggles into strengths.Personal Safety Workshop: Learn real-world security strategies from an FBI agent.High-Energy Performances: Youth performers bring inspiration and excitement.Mentorship & Peer Connections: College and high school mentors share "What I Wish I Knew in Middle School."Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions covering mental health, resilience, and discovering your purpose.Nutritional Wellness: Essential knowledge on how diet affects mental and physical well-being.Registration Now Open – This Event is Free!Don’t miss out on this incredible day of INpowerment, inspiration, and connection!Middle school girls across Denver are encouraged to register today and secure their spot at this unforgettable event.Register Now: https://compassroseinternational.org/girlsconference/ Call for Sponsors – Be a Champion for Girls' Empowerment!Are you a company that cares about the well-being of girls in your community?This event is a unique opportunity for brands, businesses, and individuals to invest in the future of young women. Sponsorships help keep this event completely free for all attendees while demonstrating a commitment to mental health, empowerment, and education.Sponsors receive:✔ Recognition in event promotions & press materials✔ Visibility among families, educators, and community leaders✔ The opportunity to make a lasting impact on young girls’ livesJoin us in creating lasting change—let’s INpower the next generation together!For sponsorship opportunities, contact:Bea@GlobalOP.org(303) 513-6330Speaker Nominations Close on March 31st!Know an inspiring woman who has a powerful story to share? We’re seeking dynamic speakers who can motivate and uplift middle school girls. If you or someone you know has a message that aligns with our mission, submit a nomination before March 31st.Speaker nomination form: https://compassroseinternational.org/girlsconference/ Event DetailsDate: May 14, 2025Time: 8:30 AM - 1:30 PMLocation: DSST: Green Valley Ranch Middle School, 4800 Telluride St, Bldg 3, Denver, CO 80249Cost: Free to attendSeats are filling up fast! Don’t miss this chance to empower the next generation of female leaders. Register today or join the movement as a sponsor to help make a difference.For press inquiries, speaker nominations, sponsorships, or student registrations, contact:Bea@GlobalOP.org(303) 513-6330About Compass Rose InternationalCompass Rose International is a nonprofit dedicated to INpowering young women through education, mentorship, and real-world skills. Founded to address mental wellness and leadership development, the organization provides transformative experiences to help girls uncover their true potential and build a future rooted in confidence and purpose.

