Paris Buchanan Named Sole CEO of Antonio & Paris, Leading the Agency into a Bold New Chapter

Paris Buchanan

Creative leadership takes center stage as Buchanan leads the agency’s global team of strategists, creatives, and technologists.

With our incredible team and world-class clients, we are poised to drive even greater impact and transformation in branding, storytelling, and immersive consumer experiences.” — Paris Buchanan CEO and Chief Creative Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antonio & Paris, the premier branding agency known for shaping iconic global brands, today announced that Paris Buchanan, formerly Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer, has assumed the role of sole CEO. As a creative leader with a deep understanding of brand storytelling and innovation, Buchanan’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the industry, underscoring the importance of creative vision at the highest level of leadership. Additionally, as a woman CEO, she brings a fresh perspective to an industry that continues to evolve towards greater diversity and inclusivity. Buchanan will lead the agency’s continued expansion and innovation, serving an esteemed roster of clients that includes Barco, Disney, ThermoFisher, Microsoft, The Franklin Institute, AT&T, and more.In her new role, Buchanan will lead Antonio & Paris’ global team of strategists, creatives, and technologists, driving transformative brand experiences and cutting-edge solutions for clients worldwide. Her leadership will ensure that the agency remains at the forefront of innovation, blending storytelling, technology, and strategy to build iconic brands. Antonio Patric Buchanan, co-founder of Antonio & Paris, will transition from his role as Co-CEO to focus on the agency’s strategic vision as Chief Transformation Officer. Additionally, he will take on a new leadership position as Managing Director of Pure Moxie, the firm’s newly established incubator. The first start-up under the Pure Moxie incubator will be a groundbreaking science-based entertainment streaming service, bringing fresh opportunities to the intersection of branding and entertainment.“I’m honored to take on this leadership role at Antonio & Paris and continue building on the legacy of excellence we’ve established,” said Paris Buchanan. “With our incredible team and world-class clients, we are poised to drive even greater impact and transformation in branding, storytelling, and immersive consumer experiences.”Antonio & Paris has earned a reputation as a forward-thinking agency that blends creativity with strategic insight to craft brands that stand the test of time. Under Paris Buchanan’s leadership, the agency is set to deepen its global influence while evolving its service offerings to meet the dynamic needs of high-growth and established brands alike.“Antonio & Paris has always been about pushing boundaries,” said Antonio Patric Buchanan. “As I focus on transformation and the exciting launch of Pure Moxie, I have full confidence in Paris’s vision to lead the agency into its next chapter.”This leadership evolution marks a significant milestone for Antonio & Paris, reinforcing its commitment to strategic creativity, disruptive innovation, and industry leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.