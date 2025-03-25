When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Rocky Hill, Connecticut

Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V. (“Henkel”) of Mexico is voluntarily recalling 1,068 units of its Tec Italy Shampoo Totale, as the product has the potential to be contaminated with Klebsiella oxytoca. Exposure to these bacteria can cause infections in humans, including infection in the eyes, nose and skin, with additional reactions for consumers with immune-compromised conditions.

The shampoo was distributed in the United States through distributors in New York and California. The shampoo may have been further distributed to other states. It was also sold to consumers at the retail level.

The recalled Tec Italy brand Totale Shampoo is packaged in a 33.81 fl. oz./1 L, green plastic bottle marked with Lot # 1G27542266 on the side of the bottle. The UPC code is 7501438375850.

The potential for product contamination was noted after microbiological analyses performed by the company revealed the presence of these bacteria in some of its 33.81 fl. oz./ 1 L bottles of Tec Italy Shampoo Totale.

To date, there have been no reports of user harm or injury related to these products. Consumers who experience symptoms, or have any medical questions associated with this recall, should consult a physician immediately.

Consumers who have purchased the applicable 33.81 fl. oz./1 L bottles of Tec Italy Shampoo Totale should stop using the product and return the products to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Tec Italy seeks to minimize all inconvenience this may cause consumers and are committed to their complete satisfaction. Questions may be directed to Tec Italy’s dedicated customer specialists at sacli@henkel.com.

Henkel is conducting this recall with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pictures of the recalled product are below.

