Marleen Kalivas Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Mission of Healing Through Organic Wellness and Storytelling

FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly welcomes Marleen Kalivas, founder of Mom’s Organic Moss (MOM), to share her inspiring journey of healing, entrepreneurship, and transformation. Known for her commitment to holistic wellness and creative storytelling, Marleen brings a powerful narrative of resilience, purpose, and impact to the Legacy Makers platform.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her upcoming episode, Marleen takes viewers through the deeply personal experiences that led to the creation of Mom’s Organic Moss—an online wellness shop offering premium Irish sea moss and other holistic products that support immune health, digestion, and overall vitality.“What began as a healing journey for myself turned into a movement to help others feel whole again—physically, mentally, and spiritually,” Marleen shares in her episode.Through Mom’s Organic Moss, Marleen promotes ancient healing wisdom with a modern twist, offering organic solutions designed to elevate the body and mind. In her episode, she talks about why she rooted her work in values of authenticity, quality, and conscious living—principles she’s cultivated through years of personal growth, soul-searching, and a deep commitment to service.“My name is Marleen Kalivas, and I am a Legacy Maker because I’ve transformed my pain into power—and I help others do the same.”Marleen’s episode will inspire audiences to embrace their own healing, take charge of their wellness, and find purpose in their personal story. Her Legacy Makers TV feature will soon be available on Inside Success Network, streaming across popular platforms.In the meantime, learn more about Marleen and her mission at https://www.legacymakerstv.com/marleen-kalivas

