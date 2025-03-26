In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls - A Thrilling Tale of Transformation, Power, and Redemption

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Waylon Fortener’s latest novel, In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls, is an electrifying story of power, deception, and transformation. Released on December 18, 2024, and now available on Amazon Kindle, this gripping thriller follows an elite team of specialists tasked with the impossible - changing the very essence of an unyielding corporate queen.

About the book:

What happens when the most admired yet loathed woman in the company cannot be fired and refuses to change? Enter Hardin and Chase, former special forces and CIA operatives, now leading IPOC (In Pursuit of Change). Their mission? To abduct and completely transform those deemed untouchable. With an impeccable track record, IPOC guarantees change at any cost. But Victoria is unlike any subject they’ve faced before. A master manipulator with a ruthless personality, she challenges the team’s every move, making the process more unpredictable than ever. As IPOC embarks on their mission, they find themselves entangled in a whirlwind of deception, hard truths, unexpected humor, and shocking revelations. With their unique methods—and a little help from Mr. Hanky - Hardin and Chase set out to accomplish the impossible. But will Victoria truly change? And what makes her so valuable that she can’t just be fired? The answers lie within this thrilling, fast-paced adventure.

About the Author:

Paul Waylon Fortener delivers a gripping debut novel that seamlessly blends suspense, humor, and psychological intrigue. In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls is a powerful exploration of human nature, redemption, and the extremes people will go to for transformation. If you love stories filled with action, unexpected twists, and unforgettable characters, this is a must read.

Availability:

Dive into this thrilling journey of power and transformation. In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls is now available on Amazon Kindle. Don’t miss out - grab your copy today and uncover the shocking truth behind Victoria’s fate!

Book Link: https://a.co/d/ci2ZC45

