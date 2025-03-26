MAINE, March 26 - Back to current news.

March 26, 2025

Attorney Generals Office

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Issues Consumer Alert Regarding 23andMe Bankruptcy Announcement

AUGUSTA – Attorney Aaron M. Frey today issued a consumer alert regarding 23andMe’s recent bankruptcy filing. 23andMe is a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that collects and analyzes the most sensitive and irreplaceable information about individuals, their genetic code.



“DNA is arguably an individual’s most sensitive data. 23andMe has made assurances regarding their data privacy practices, but I would urge consumers to consider deleting their genetic data while the company is facing this instability,” said Attorney General Frey. “My office will be following the bankruptcy closely to ensure 23andMe honors its data privacy commitments.”



This past Sunday, March 23rd, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a press release, 23andMe stated that despite the bankruptcy, “The Company intends to continue operating its business in the ordinary course throughout the sale process. There are no changes to the way the Company stores, manages, or protects customer data…”



In light of the bankruptcy and the unstable future of the company, AG Frey is suggesting consumers delete their data.

Consumers can delete their 23andMe account and personal information with the following steps:



To Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe



1. Log into your 23andMe account on their website.

2. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile.

3. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page.

4. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data”

5. Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding.

6. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section.

7. Click “Permanently Delete Data.”

8. Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.



To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample



If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”



To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research



If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”



